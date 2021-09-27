BR.uhighdunham.091721 HS 1083.JPG

University High's Brian Beck Jr. (37) carries the ball against Dunham, Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Dunham Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

1, Catholic (4-0): Every week, the Bears seem to come up with more ways to impress. For the third straight week, they shut down a high-powered offense. Warren Easton also had different strengths than the previous two. And the offense hit on all cylinders.

2, Zachary (4-0): Three out of the Broncos four wins have been lopsided, including last week’s 52-6 victory over Green Oaks. After yielding 35 points to St. Aug, they face a similar challenge this week from Woodlawn, surely one of the best 1-2 teams in Class 5A.

3, University (4-0): Another week and another easy win for the Cubs. What starts to sound cliché for this team really is not. U-High checks all the boxes with talent, team balance and sound coaching. UHS can win multiple ways.

4, St. James (3-0) and Madison Prep (4-0): U-High is No. 1 in Class 3A and these two are right behind then. St. James cleaned up some issues after a Week 2 win and it showed last week over 4A Assumption. Madison Prep was tested on the road in 7-3A by West Feliciana as a follow-up to some key wins, an experience the Chargers will learn from.

6, Southern Lab (2-1): The Class 1A Kittens lone loss was to Madison Prep with a couple of easy wins sandwiched in there. Douglas Thornton’s big game last week answered any questions about the running game. And SLHS picked up a game with Dunham this week.

7, Dutchtown (3-0): A Week 4 win over Abramson Sci is not necessarily a resume builder. But the Griffins made a solid case for themselves with a win over Covington in Week 3. A Week 5 road game at Ouachita Parish gives DHS a chance to enhance its 5A stature.

8, Scotlandville (1-2): Losses to two 4A powers, Warren Easton and Karr, were rough. Those games also give this talented team a look at what they need to do to become a postseason threat. The Hornets host 3A power De La Salle this week.

9, Central (3-1): The Wildcats have won three straight since losing their opener to 3A U-High. A Week 4 win over Shreveport’s Northwood, a team ranked in the LSWA's Class 4A top 10, was by the far most impressive. Central hosts 4A South Lafourche this week.

10, Liberty (3-0) and Brusly (4-0): The Class 4A Patriots overpowered opponents they were supposed to beat for three weeks and are poised to break into the state’s top 10. Brusly remains unbeaten and notched another 7-3A win last week. The Panthers still have Madison Prep and U-High looming.

On the bubble from Class 5A/4A: Denham Springs, East Ascension, Walker.

And from Class 3A and below: Ascension Catholic, Dunham, Episcopal, Lutcher, Port Allen, West Feliciana.

