1, Catholic (4-0): Every week, the Bears seem to come up with more ways to impress. For the third straight week, they shut down a high-powered offense. Warren Easton also had different strengths than the previous two. And the offense hit on all cylinders.
2, Zachary (4-0): Three out of the Broncos four wins have been lopsided, including last week’s 52-6 victory over Green Oaks. After yielding 35 points to St. Aug, they face a similar challenge this week from Woodlawn, surely one of the best 1-2 teams in Class 5A.
3, University (4-0): Another week and another easy win for the Cubs. What starts to sound cliché for this team really is not. U-High checks all the boxes with talent, team balance and sound coaching. UHS can win multiple ways.
4, St. James (3-0) and Madison Prep (4-0): U-High is No. 1 in Class 3A and these two are right behind then. St. James cleaned up some issues after a Week 2 win and it showed last week over 4A Assumption. Madison Prep was tested on the road in 7-3A by West Feliciana as a follow-up to some key wins, an experience the Chargers will learn from.
6, Southern Lab (2-1): The Class 1A Kittens lone loss was to Madison Prep with a couple of easy wins sandwiched in there. Douglas Thornton’s big game last week answered any questions about the running game. And SLHS picked up a game with Dunham this week.
7, Dutchtown (3-0): A Week 4 win over Abramson Sci is not necessarily a resume builder. But the Griffins made a solid case for themselves with a win over Covington in Week 3. A Week 5 road game at Ouachita Parish gives DHS a chance to enhance its 5A stature.
8, Scotlandville (1-2): Losses to two 4A powers, Warren Easton and Karr, were rough. Those games also give this talented team a look at what they need to do to become a postseason threat. The Hornets host 3A power De La Salle this week.
9, Central (3-1): The Wildcats have won three straight since losing their opener to 3A U-High. A Week 4 win over Shreveport’s Northwood, a team ranked in the LSWA's Class 4A top 10, was by the far most impressive. Central hosts 4A South Lafourche this week.
10, Liberty (3-0) and Brusly (4-0): The Class 4A Patriots overpowered opponents they were supposed to beat for three weeks and are poised to break into the state’s top 10. Brusly remains unbeaten and notched another 7-3A win last week. The Panthers still have Madison Prep and U-High looming.
On the bubble from Class 5A/4A: Denham Springs, East Ascension, Walker.
And from Class 3A and below: Ascension Catholic, Dunham, Episcopal, Lutcher, Port Allen, West Feliciana.