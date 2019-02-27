ALEXANDRIA — Having three out of four semifinalists gives Baton Rouge perhaps the best shot at an all-local final in Class 5A. A fourth team primed for its best shot in a tourney debut gives the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament adds to that local look.
Action begins at 11:30 a.m. on the final day of semifinals at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. Underdog St. Joseph’s Academy takes its turn first. The fifth-seeded Redstickers (15-18) take on two-time defending Division I champion John Curtis (27-4) at 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
The six-game schedule concludes with two 5A games. At 6:15 p.m., defending champion East Ascension (24-2) plays ninth-seeded Captain Shreve (29-4). District 4-5A and Livingston Parish rivals Walker (32-4) and Denham Springs (27-5) meet at 8 p.m.
“When you play a team multiple times, one of the games is usually a regular game with nothing at stake,” Denham Springs coach Blake Zito said. “But not us and Walker. The first time we played it was for the parish tournament title and the second time it was for the district title. Now we meet to see who plays for a state title.
“We split the first two. This isn’t your average playoff game because we know each other so well. Every game is different and I think this one may come down to who does the little things … doesn’t turn the ball over, meets passes and makes free throws.”
As intriguing as second-seeded Walker vs. No. 6 Denham Springs is, local actions start with two District 5-5A teams, SJA and East Ascension. Fifth-seeded EAHS again has a balanced attack and meets a Captain Shreve team that also is in the tourney for the second straight year.
“When I look at Captain Shreve you see the progression with them. They have gotten better. We have some people in different places this year. What we do starts with our defense.”
Aja Causey and Sadie Williams led East Ascension with 12 points each in a quarterfinal win over LaGrange.
Though it is St. Joseph’s first tourney appearance, the Redstickers know Curtis well, having lost to the top-seeded Patriots in the quarterfinals the last two years. Tori Collier leads the Redstickers with a 13.0 scoring average.
“These girls love to watch film and prepare for each opponent,” SJA coach deLynn Stelly said. “Curtis is not exactly the same team as last year, but we understand how they play and have a plan in place. We will have to execute it.”
Execution for the entire 32-minute game is the focal point for Walker acting coach Hannah Jones going into her team’s matchup with Denham Springs.
The game features two of the Louisiana’s top seniors in LSU signee Tiara Young of Walker and DSHS’ Alexius Horne, a Denham Springs, a Southeastern signee. Young averages 31 points a game, while Horne has an 18.0 average.
“There is no time for lapses,” Jones said. “We’ve got to be ready from the opening tip and bring everything we have for the entire game. There are no secrets. It’s about who wants it and who can make plays.”