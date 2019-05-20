Here's a rundown of The Advocate's 2019 high school sports 'Star of Stars' award winners.
Congratulations to everyone!
Football: Derek Stingley Jr. • The Dunham School
Volleyball: Amber Igiede • St. Michael the Archangel
Girls cross country: Isabelle Brown • St. Joseph's Academy
Boys cross country: James Lalonde • Catholic High
Girls swimming: Jolee Liles • Parkview Baptist
Boys swimming: David Boylan • East Ascension
Wrestling: Trent Mahoney • East Ascension
Girls soccer: Alyssa Reeves • University
Boys soccer: Zayne Zezulka • Dutchtown
Girls basketball: Tiara Young • Walker
Boys basketball: Jalen Cook • Walker
Girls powerlifting: Quamecca Stafford • Lutcher
Boys Powerlifting: Hayden Willis • Dutchtown
Girls bowling: Hannah Grather • East Ascension
Boys bowling: Philip O'Neill • Catholic High
Girls gymnastics: Ava Riche • St. Joseph's Academy
Boys gymnastics: Xavin Weatherspoon • Baton Rouge High
Softball: Mary-Cathryn Comeaux • Brusly
Baseball: Cade Doughty • Denham Springs
Girls tennis: Paige Duncan • Denham Springs
Boys tennis: Bryce Walker • Ascension Christian
Girls golf: Riely Heaslip • Episcopal
Boys golf: Brayden Seguin • Catholic High
Girls track & field: Logan Lewis • Baton Rouge High
Boys track & field: Sean Burrell • Zachary
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
Winner: Bonita Johnson • University
Finalist: Amy Pitre • St. Amant
Finalist: Valencia Wilson • Lee
BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR
Winner: Pete Boudreaux • Catholic High
Longtime Catholic track coach Pete Boudreaux and University High's Bonita Johnson take home top honors
Finalist: David Brewerton • Zachary
Finalist: Jeff Jones • Madison Prep
GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR
Winner: Lee High basketball
It has been 40 years since the song was released. The Sister Sledge hit “We are Family” quickly became an anthem for many sports teams.
Finalist: St. Joseph's cross country
Finalist: St. Amant softball
BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR
Winner: University High football
An air of excitement spread through the stands and into the Zachary High press box. The University High football team was locked in a Week 5 b…
Finalists: Scotlandville basketball
Finalists: Catholic baseball
SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Girls: Kelsie Colligan • St. Amant
Kelsie Colligan is described by her mother, Mitzi Chauvin, as “a miracle child.”
Boys: Landon Dimm • Brusly
Autism hasn’t slowed down Brusly High’s Landon Dimm, The Advocate’s Boys Special Olympics Athlete of the Year.
COURAGE AWARD
Evan Light • The Dunham School
Whether it’s football, tennis or wrestling, Evan Light has found ways to excel, no matter the circumstances.
SPIRIT AWARD
John and Kristina Miremont • McKinley
Star of Stars Spirit Award: When McKinley needed help, John and Kristina Miremont felt call to action
John Miremont was on a business trip last July when his wife, Kristina, sent him an email about her alma mater that changed their lives — and …
GIRLS ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Winner: Mary-Cathryn Comeaux • Brusly
Focusing on goals and putting in the work to make them a reality is a process that has come naturally to Brusly High’s Mary-Cathryn Comeaux.
Finalist: Audrey Greely • Parkview Baptist
Finalist: Kennedy Paul • University
BOYS ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
Winner: Keilon Brown • Zachary
If there was ever a time when Zachary star Keilon Brown was not busy playing either football or baseball, he does not remember it.
Finalist: Jalen Cook • Walker
All you need to know about Walker's two-sport star.
Finalist: Derek Stingley Jr. • The Dunham School
Boys Athlete of the Year finalist: LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. was the nation's No. 1 cornerback recruit
