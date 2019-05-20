Star of Stars logo

Here's a rundown of The Advocate's 2019 high school sports 'Star of Stars' award winners.

Congratulations to everyone!

Football: Derek Stingley Jr. • The Dunham School

Volleyball: Amber Igiede • St. Michael the Archangel

Girls cross country: Isabelle Brown • St. Joseph's Academy

Boys cross country: James Lalonde • Catholic High

Girls swimming: Jolee Liles • Parkview Baptist

Boys swimming: David Boylan • East Ascension

Wrestling: Trent Mahoney • East Ascension

Girls soccer: Alyssa Reeves • University

Boys soccer: Zayne Zezulka • Dutchtown

Girls basketball: Tiara Young • Walker

Boys basketball: Jalen Cook • Walker

Girls powerlifting: Quamecca Stafford • Lutcher

Boys Powerlifting: Hayden Willis • Dutchtown

Girls bowling: Hannah Grather • East Ascension

Boys bowling: Philip O'Neill • Catholic High

Girls gymnastics: Ava Riche • St. Joseph's Academy

Boys gymnastics: Xavin Weatherspoon • Baton Rouge High

Softball: Mary-Cathryn Comeaux • Brusly

Baseball: Cade Doughty • Denham Springs

Girls tennis: Paige Duncan • Denham Springs

Boys tennis: Bryce Walker • Ascension Christian

Girls golf: Riely Heaslip • Episcopal

Boys golf: Brayden Seguin • Catholic High

Girls track & field: Logan Lewis • Baton Rouge High

Boys track & field: Sean Burrell • Zachary

GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR

Winner: Bonita Johnson • University

Finalist: Amy Pitre • St. Amant

Finalist: Valencia Wilson • Lee

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR

Winner: Pete Boudreaux • Catholic High

Finalist: David Brewerton • Zachary

Finalist: Jeff Jones • Madison Prep

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR

Winner: Lee High basketball

Finalist: St. Joseph's cross country

Finalist: St. Amant softball

BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR

Winner: University High football

Finalists: Scotlandville basketball

Finalists: Catholic baseball

SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Girls: Kelsie Colligan • St. Amant

Boys: Landon Dimm • Brusly

COURAGE AWARD

Evan Light • The Dunham School

SPIRIT AWARD

John and Kristina Miremont • McKinley

GIRLS ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Winner: Mary-Cathryn Comeaux • Brusly

Finalist: Audrey Greely • Parkview Baptist

Finalist: Kennedy Paul • University

BOYS ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

Winner: Keilon Brown • Zachary

Finalist: Jalen Cook • Walker

Finalist: Derek Stingley Jr. • The Dunham School

