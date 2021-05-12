SULPHUR — Offensive woes doomed Catholic-Pointe Coupee in its first trip to the LHSAA state baseball tournament, a 3-0 loss to Ouachita Christian in a Division IV semifinal at McMurry Park.
“Our bats cooled down toward the end of the season and that carried over today,” Catholic-PC coach Nicholas Scelfo said.
The No. 1-seeded Eagles broke the scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Carter Volion led off with a walk and scored on a throwing error. Jon Michael Cader laced a double to right to score Landon Graves.
Ouachita Christian added an insurance run in the sixth. Barham White reached second on a throwing error. Courtesy runner Noah Lovelady scored on a sacrifice fly by Cal Idom.
“They had a good arm throwing and so did we," Scelfo said. "We felt Aiden (Vosburg) could keep us in the game and give us a chance to win late and that is what he did. We just could not get the big hit we needed.”
OCS starter Jacob White threw a complete game, striking out eight.
“He was controlling the strike zone with three pitches,” OCS coach John Parker said. “We preach to him to pitch to contact. He doesn’t have the velocity to throw it by you. He made big pitches at big times and our defense played flawlessly behind him.”
Vosburg was just as good, striking out seven for the fifth-seeded Eagles.
“He is a bulldog, a leader,” Scelfo said. “He mixed four pitches in for strikes and kept them off balance. He is a competitive kid. That is what has made him successful.”
Scelfo said the experience was a good one for the program.
“Getting a taste of this for the first time in school history, it sets the standard for future teams,” he said. “We have some good youngsters, we started three freshmen. We were able to mix in some talented freshman with more experienced players and had good leadership. We became a family.”
The Eagles escaped a jam in the bottom of the third inning. Ouachita Christian loaded the bases on a hit batter and singles by Volion and Graves. Vosburg struck out the next two batters and forced an inning-ending grounder to shortstop.
The Eagles turned double plays in both the third and fourth innings to keep the game scoreless.
The first Hornets hit came on an infield single by Logan Landry with one out in the fourth.