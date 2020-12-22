PORT ALLEN — In a clash of reigning champions, Port Allen stood tall in the end.
The Pelicans used a third-quarter rally to break open a close game and pull away for a 54-32 win over North Central on Tuesday night.
The win marked the third straight victory for Class 2A reigning champion Port Allen (4-2), while the loss snaps an eight-game win streak for the back-to-back champions from Class 1A North Central (9-2).
“That was a big-time win against a really good team and a really good program,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. “Our guys defended really well. They have a kid who averages about 30 a game and we held them to 32. Our guys were on a short turnaround. We played last night, came back and we didn’t go deep into our bench. Our first six guys carried us tonight. They did a great job of implementing the game plan and covering for each other and really defending.”
Port Allen’s Jordan Brooks had a game-high 14 points, while North Central’s Derrick Tezeno was held to 13 points.
Both teams struggled to score in the early going, which produced an 8-8 score after one quarter. The pace picked up in the second quarter and Port Allen earned a 21-17 lead at halftime.
Port Allen went on a 5-0 spurt to open the third quarter that pushed the lead to nine points and things started to snowball for the Hurricanes.
Elliott McQuillan converted a four-point play with a minute left in the third and followed that with a 3-pointer at the buzzer that sent Port Allen into the fourth holding a 37-21 advantage.
“It started on the defensive end,” Jones said of the pivotal third quarter. “We kept getting stop after stop. TJ (Tawasky Johnson) did a great job of running the show and pushing the ball and finding the open guys. We were able to make some shots. Jalen (Knox) got going a little bit. He’s hard to guard when he’s aggressive. We have a lot of weapons offensively and we got a team that could be really good defensively.”
A point of emphasis for Port Allen entering the game was to try to slow down Tezeno. Williams took the defensive assignment, which came three days after Williams defended Dunham’s Carlos Stewart in Port Allen’s victory at Dunham.
“You just have to keep the intensity up,” Williams said. "I know they’re big guys, they’ll going to try to come in and get their buckets, but if I hold them to under a certain amount they’ve been scoring, it’s a big win for us and it’ll help the team get the win.
“He’s been scoring a lot,” Williams said of Texeno. "I just wanted to come in and play hard defense and make every bucket tough for him. I know I have my guys behind me; everybody helps. Just try to make every shot as hard as I could.”
Frustrations boiled over for North Central early in the fourth quarter as coach Chris Cane was ejected for arguing a call with a referee.
“I think this win will catch a lot of people’s attention because they have a ton of respect around the state from the teams, they’ve been able to beat the last three years,” Jones said.