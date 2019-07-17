Sports fans understand the concept of home court and home field advantage. But a home pool advantage? Yes, it is a thing to note going into the 2019 Louisiana Long Course Swimming Championship.
The four-day meet for competitors ages 13-and-over begins Thursday at the LSU Natatorium.
“Any time you can sleep in your own bed before a meet it is a good thing,” Tiger Aquatics coach Dave Geyer said. “That is one advantage we’ll gladly take. There are some things you know going in. Crawfish Aquatics, with their numbers and swimmers they have, is the favorite. We’re there with the next group and by the time you get down to third through fifth place, it will be interesting based on the make-up of some northshore and New Orleans teams.”
The meet features two sessions each day. The first round of preliminaries is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The top 16 finishers in each event advance to finals at 5 p.m. The schedule continues through Sunday.
It is one of two Louisiana championships. The short course meet held in the spring is contested in short-course yards. This weekend’s races are long-course meters like those in the Olympics and other international competitions.
Host TAQ and Crawfish hold the “home” advantage this weekend. Crawfish has won multiple long course and short course titles since 2005 and has over 80 swimmers entered, including competitors from its Lafayette and Thibodaux sites.
“A lot of our swimmers will be able to sleep at home and for the others, the ride is not that far,” Crawfish coach Jayme Cramer said. “It is the state meet and it’s one of the meets where the goal is swim best times. Even for the swimmers who had personal-bests last week (at a sectional meet in Austin, Texas), there are still ways to improve, like on the walls or in the blocks.”
Other teams to watch include the City of Lafayette Swim Team, NuWave of New Orleans, Slidell-based Hurricane, Red River of Shreveport, Mandeville-based Francos Fins and Elmwood of Metairie.