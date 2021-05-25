Katherine Scully fulfilled multiple roles as a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy.
She swam distance events. She was a captain for a swim team that won a 10th straight LHSAA Division I title.
But filling the role of cancer survivor while doing those things remains the most poignant and impactful of Scully’s life so far.
“Before my treatment, I was nowhere near as confident as I am now,” Scully said. “Moving to St. Joseph’s made a big impact on me too, without question. All of it makes me who I am today.”
Scully, who is set to attend SMU in the fall, was honored as the Courage Award winner during The Advocate’s Star of Stars virtual sports awards celebration Tuesday night.
After transferring to SJA midway through her freshman year, Scully was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, which led to treatment locally at and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
As she battled cancer, the Crawfish Aquatics pool became a refuge. Once she recovered from treatment each week, Scully would return to the pool and swim for about an hour each day.
“As her coach, watching her through the process, honestly it was difficult, at times,” Crawfish coach Billy Newport said. “You have to know Katherine … there was no pity party.”
Teammates and coaches who rallied around Scully also praised positive, day-at-a-time approach.
“Who would have thought I would ever swim again, but I did,” Scully said. “That is why I feel strongly about people doing sports in high school and working out daily. It was hard … but I grew and learned.”
Receiving her diploma from SJA principal Stacia Andricain during last weekend’s graduation ceremony was another emotional experience.
“When she gave me my diploma, Mrs. Andricain said, ‘Katherine, you were so meant to be here. I am so happy you moved to St. Joseph’s,’ ” Scully recalled. “That was a special moment.”