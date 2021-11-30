It's never too late to find your game.
The Episcopal girls basketball team took its first lead of the second half with two minutes left to play, and the Knights went on to post a 49-46 win Tuesday night at Doyle.
The game was part of a doubleheader that also featured a game between the boys’ teams. All four teams made deep playoff runs last season but are retooling their lineups after graduation losses.
The Episcopal boys did not appear fazed as they pulled away in the second half of a 72-52 win. Stewart Bonnecaze scored 20 points to lead the way while Jack Savario had 19.
The Doyle girls (2-5) led 42-33 after three quarters, but faltered down the stretch. Sarah Bonnecaze hit a 3-pointer to pull the Knights within 44-40.
Izzy Besselman converted a three-point play to give Episcopal (4-2) a 47-46 lead at the 2:05 mark, and it never trailed again.
Doyle, which started three freshmen, had three turnovers in the final minutes, missed a pair of free throws and also its lone field goal try.
Besselman led all scorers with 25 points, and Blair Smith added 11 for the Knights. Doyle freshman Kylee Savant made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Tigers.
“We didn’t quit,” said Episcopal coach Raymond Mims, father of head coach Taylor Mims-Wharton, who is out on maternity leave.
“We talked about it when we came out after halftime. As long as we played hard and stayed with it, something would go our way.”
Doyle led 28-22 at halftime and stretched its lead to 12 points midway through the third quarter.
“We had the game won, and learning how to finish that is 1000% a young mistake,” Doyle coach Samantha White said.
EPISCOPAL BOYS 72, DOYLE 52: The Knights took control of the boys game after taking a 34-28 halftime lead. Bonnecaze had two baskets to help Episcopal (5-1) score the first seven points of the third quarter.
Bonnecaze added a 3-pointer as the Knights lead grew to 50-35. Episcopal led 53-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Champ Morales topped Doyle (5-3) with 15 points. Wyatt Shoemaker and Abedn Kennedy each scored 10.
“It was a good test for us, especially early in the game,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “I thought we responded well in the second. We were more physical with them, and we made some shots.”
The Knights were energized by the return of football players T.J. Callahan, Parker Madison and David Cresson. Callahan scored 12 points and Madison added 9.
“Those three are in the rotation now. And I like our chances with Bonnecaze and Savario on the floor,” Beckman said.