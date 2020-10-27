Getting at shot at a No. 1-ranked team can provide huge motivation. Donaldsonville is firmly locked in on No. 2 St. James High.
The Tigers (2-2) bring a two-game losing streak into a District 9-3A game set for 7 p.m. Friday at St. James in Vacherie. Though it is not a necessarily a do or die game, it is a “why” game for the Tigers.
“Our games against them have been close,” Donaldsonville coach Brian Richardson said. “They are still ranked where they are for a reason and they are the defending champion (in Class 3A).
“This is a game that means a lot to both communities, so it is a little different. I don’t expect our guys to be intimidated because they know their guys. There are things we definitely need to do better to succeed.”
Rivalry games along the river are as much a part of the area’s culture as gumbo or jambalaya. They meet after playing similar games last week. St. James hung on to beat St. James parish rival Lutcher 17-14 in its 9-3A opener. E.D. White rallied after a lightning delay to beat Donaldsonville 18-14.
Lining up against a St. James offense that graduated star quarterback Shamar Smith is a notable change for the Tigers. Richardson said Smith was the difference maker the last three years when the teams met.
Other players, including receiver Shazz Preston, running backs Kaden Williams and Daniel Jupiter, are top playmakers now. Lineman Saivion Jones, an LSU commitment, leads the Wildcat defense.
“We can’t make the same mistakes we made last week,” defensive back Josh Collier said. “Too many penalties and some of them really hurt us. We have to do a better job on third down. On offense, we have got to move the ball. On defense, we have to get off the field and not let them drive and dominate the momentum.”
Collier plays multiple positions in the secondary despite weighing just 150 pounds. He also is the Tigers’ punter. Running back Rae’land Johnson figures to have a hand in what DHS does on both sides of the ball.
At 5-foot-7, 185-pounds, Johnson uses a low center of gravity to churn out yards as a running back and to make tackles either in the secondary or at linebacker.
“We have to stay disciplined and take care of the ball,” Johnson said. “No penalties where we jump offside or anything like that. We cannot give them turnovers and a short field either.
“At practice, we have been focused. We watch film and take notes. We just have to lock in.”
Richardson agrees.
“We’ve got young guys playing on the line and we play a lot of guys both ways,” Richardson said. “This is the week our young guys and reserves have to make sure the level of play does not drop off. Not for a single play or series.”