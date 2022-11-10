There were plenty of important lessons I learned from my father. One stands out in my mind as the LHSAA’s football playoffs begin.
“If you don’t know something, don’t be afraid to ask for help,” he would say. “And always ask an expert.”
And that is exactly what I did on Thursday. Ask 50 people what qualities it takes to make a high school football team a state champion and you might get 50 different opinions.
So I narrowed my scope and sought out four coaches who have won LHSAA football titles — Sid Edwards, Bucky Mistretta Joey Thibodeaux and Dale Weiner.
Edwards, now the Central High coach, won two titles at Redemptorist. He was able to sum it up in just a few words — “Love for one another. Trust. Player led leadership. And loyalty and cohesiveness of the coaching staff.”
Of the group, Edwards is only active coach. Bucky Mistretta, Joey Thibodeaux and Dale Weiner are retired. There are some common threads that runs through the responses.
Mistretta, who won two titles decades apart at Ascension Catholic, also stressed cohesiveness and the importance of one word, “team.”
“I think the coach’s most important job is to develop cohesiveness,” Mistretta said. “To me, there is nothing more enjoyable than watching a team that performs well together. Kind of like a well-oiled machine.
“I know I had teams with less talent that outperformed some of my teams with more talent. And other talented opponents.”
Mistretta also stressed teaching and reinforcing football fundamentals. Like many “old school” coaches, he understands the importance of strategy bur balks at limiting work on the basics.
With all that said, Mistretta noted that his championship teams had one major factor common — a fundamental belief system. Those teams not only believed they could win, but they also believed in each other.
The response for Weiner, who won a title at Catholic High and finished with 317 career wins, is a cliché that works for many teams.
“The most important quality a championship team needs is the willingness to accept the fact that ‘we’ are more important than ‘me.’” Weiner said. “Physical ability is important, but when each member of the team is on the same page it creates a championship culture.”
Of the group, Thibodeaux’s response was the most intriguing for several reasons. Of this group, he is the one I have not spoken to in several years.
Thibodaux also admitted that it had been a while since he had thought about football in that way. Memories of his 2004 Dunham team that won the Class 1A title returned quickly.
“There has to be a deliberate attempt to play each snap at your highest level,” Thibodeaux said. “You also have to know the pulse of your team each week. I never thought kids could be expected to play at the highest level every week.
“Sometimes, you have to rely on being fundamentally sound to win. One trait that 2004 team had was that they found a way to get better every week. That is not easy.”
As insightful as that all is, my biggest takeaway from the former Dunham coach was a story from that championship year.
Prior to the Tigers’ semifinal game at rival Kentwood, Thibodeaux wanted to say something inspirational. Knowing his team was prepared for the challenge and the moment, he exclaimed, “It’s OUR time.”
And so it was.
Kind of makes you wonder whose time will come in 2022, doesn’t it?