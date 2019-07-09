Ever hear of a Class 1A football team whose coach plans to operate like a CEO? That is the plan for new Slaughter Community Charter coach Jacob Goudeau.
Since the school’s inception, Goudeau has filled a variety of roles and coached high school and middle school teams. His SCC baseball squad made it to the playoffs in the spring.
“I feel like we have two great coordinators here in coach (Michael) Odendahl, who will handle the offense, and Craig Kuester, who is the new defensive coordinator,” Goudeau said. “I want to let those guys do their thing. I’ll oversee the day-to-day work and do whatever else is needed. This will be a young group, so we plan to spend a lot of time on fundamentals.”
It is the first head football job for Goudeau, who has been at the school since 2011. He also will serve as the athletic director. Kuester, a former Southern Miss graduate assistant, comes to Slaughter after a stint as defensive coordinator at Erie College. Odendahl was a long-time assistant at East Feliciana before moving to the SCC staff.
The Knights graduated eight key seniors and have a roster that includes between 25 and 30 players. Slaughter is part of the reconfigured District 6-1A that features LHSAA newcomer Central Private, False River, Southern Lab and a first-year varsity team, Thrive Academy.
Remembering Waguespack
The death of James Waguespack, a Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame coach who started his career at St. James High, is a huge loss for multiple communities. Waguespack’s St. James team won an LHSAA Class 3A title in 1979 with a 14-8 road win over Wossman. The Wildcats finished 14-0 that year.
The school plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1979 title this fall. Waguespack went on to lead Cecilia to a Class 3A title in 1995 and a runner-up finish in 1993. He finished his career at another Acadiana area school, Beau Chene. He died Monday.
“The stories about that 1979 team are fabulous. They were unranked and unheralded,” current St. James coach Robert Valdez said. “This was a group of coaches and players who got it together and went all the way when a lot of people did not expect it.”
Valdez noted that St. James has now lost iconic coaches in back-to-back years. Rick Gaille, who led St. James to two LHSAA runner-up finishes, died in 2018.
Something about North Desoto?
North Desoto, a Class 4A school located just south of Shreveport, made waves by hiring former Evangel Christian and Louisiana College coach Dennis Dunn away from Pineville High early in the spring.
Dunn is not the only notable hire for the Griffins, who have also hired softball coach Tim Whitman, most recently the head coach at Ouachita Parish High. Whitman built Louisiana College into a small college power and also previously coached at Pineville.
Mahoney bound for Fargo
East Ascension wrestler Trent Mahoney is headed to the Junior National Freestyle and Greco Roman Championships set for July 12-20 in Fargo, N.D.
Mahoney, the reigning Division I champion at 152 pounds, will compete at 145 in both the freestyle and Greco Roman competitions. Mahoney also was the All-Metro MVP for Divisions I-II.
Prep notables
Former Walker High and MLB pitcher Mike DeJean has been hired as the new baseball coach at Monroe-based St. Frederick, according to the Monroe News-Star.
DeJean pitched 10 seasons (1997-2006) in the Majors, including stints with the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles and New Orioles and New York Mets. He previously coached at Neville in 2012-13.
• Brandt Broussard is set to play for the Westside Mammoths of the United Shore Professional League this summer. The former University High standout completed his college baseball eligibility at LSU last month. The Mammoths are based in Utica, Mich.
• Former Glen Oaks High running back Jaylon Kinchen has signed with Lyon College, an NAIA school located in Batesville, Ark. Kinchen represented the Panthers in the Red Stick Bowl.