A smaller meet that did not include all the top competitors could seem insignificant. In some ways, the opposite was true for Saturday’s final Capital City Swim League meet of the regular season.
Traditional powers St. Joseph’s Academy and Catholic High swept the team titles for the meet held at the Crawfish Aquatics pool. That was nothing new.
But the approach for the top teams and performances by individuals like The Dunham School’s Tiago Faleiros, Rylee Simoneaux of Episcopal and SJA’s CeCe Werth provided notable highlights.
“I got some answers that I needed today, especially for the relays,” SJA coach George Newport said. “At this point, you are polishing things up and looking to see who fits on relays.
“I needed to see who can get out the water, jump back on the (starting) block and go again at a high level. Of the questions I had, I think about 90 percent of them were answered.”
The Redstickers scored 618 points to win the girls division, ahead of Episcopal (359) and East Ascension (228). Werth helped lead the way for SJA by winning the 200- and 500-yard freestyles.
Madeline Oubre (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke) also was a double winner for the Redstickers. Some competitors, including EHS’ Simoneaux, competed in events other than their specialties. The freshman has the CCSL’s top times in the 50 and 100 freestyles, along with the 100 backstroke.
Simoneaux was second to Werth in the 500 freestyle and won the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 0.72 seconds, just off her season-best time.
Catholic divided its squad into two groups with older swimmers competing in a dual meet at St. Paul’s. The Bears entered a group of younger swimmers and won five individual events and took the team title with 493 points. Dunham (253) and East Ascension (233) followed.
One of the league’s top competitors, Episcopal’s Eugene Jiang, missed the meet because of an illness. Faleiros, a foreign exchange student, won the 50 free in 22.66 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.07.
Up next is the CCSL Championships set for Oct. 29-30.