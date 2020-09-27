Plaquemine High’s Dekeion Dupuy does not fit the traditional mold for a defensive tackle. But there are traditions Dupuy wants the Green Devils to continue.
“Last year we could have done better,” Dupuy said. “There are good players in (our) district. I respect that. Once we get on the field, it is all business. You can’t take a play off. We know that.”
The Green Devils have dominated the Baton Rouge area’s Class 4A district for much of the last decade. When Plaquemine, St. Michael and Istrouma shared the District 7-4A title a year ago, it flipped the script.
With the 5-foot-8, 280-pound Dupuy anchoring the middle of the defensive line, Plaquemine is primed to be alone at the top of 7-4A again. The Green Devils are the preseason favorite in the district that also features one of state’s top running backs in Istrouma’s Le’Veon Moss.
“You can say (Dupuy) is undersized, but to me, he is the perfect high school lineman,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said. “He is low to the ground and has a motor that just never stops. He goes all out on every play. I would take 10 more just like him.”
The Green Devils had growing pains a year ago and finished 5-5. Their lineup included several first-year starters who were freshmen. Dupuy said the PHS’ youth movement will now pay dividends.
“We have a lot of young people who came in and started last year,” said Dupuy, who is set to be a four-year starter. “They stepped in and played a lot for us. They made plays. I expect them to do more this year.”
Plaquemine is not the only team banking on experience. Istrouma made its first varsity season in seven years memorable by winning four 7-4A games and advancing to the playoffs last fall.
Moss (6-0, 190) is a four-star recruit who has offers from LSU and Alabama, among others. He ran for 1,254 yards, scored 16 touchdowns and averaged 13.3 yards per carry in his varsity debut as a sophomore.
“We were able to win a few games and accomplish a lot,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said. “But the best thing about it was the game experience all our players got.
“We preached and told them about the speed of the game being faster on the varsity level. But until they saw it, they could not fully understand it. That will make us better. Of course, we won’t surprise anybody this year. All the district teams will be ready for us.”
St. Michael’s key offseason move was hiring offensive coordinator Scott Dieterich to orchestrate its option attack. Dieterich played the same role at Class 3A Parkview Baptist for more than a decade.
“Last year was great in so many ways,” St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez said. “But year in and year out, Plaquemine always has the most talent, which makes them the favorite.
“And Istrouma has the one player nobody else has in Moss. In this district, both those things matter.”
District 7-4A
Defending champions: St. Michael, Plaquemine, Istrouma
2019 rewind: St. Michael 6-4, 4-1; Plaquemine 5-5, 4-1; Istrouma 4-6, 4-1; Tara 2-8, 2-3; Broadmoor 2-8, 1-4; Belaire 1-8, 0-5.
2019 playoffs: St. Michael (first round, Division II), Plaquemine (first round, Class 4A), Istrouma (first round, Class 4A)
Top returning players: RB Le’Veon Moss, OL Sedrick Johnson, DE Roddick Cook, Istrouma; DL Dekeion Dupuy, CB Oscar Jackson, ATH Aiden Cain, LB Tyris Pierre, Plaquemine; RB Darren Nelson, ATH Jaylon Leathers, Tara; RB Denichlass Jeter, OL Treyvon Nelson, Belaire; QB Nicholas Johnson, OL Zach Donohue, LB Eric Thibodeaux, St. Michael.
What’s new: Two first-year head coaches. Tara’s Hansoni Holland was most recently an assistant at Plaquemine; Belaire’s Byron Wade was an assistant at Baker.
Top games: Plaquemine vs. St. Michael at Olympia, Oct. 23; Plaquemine at Istrouma, Nov. 6; Istrouma vs. St. Michael at Olympia, Nov. 13.
Three and out
1: SOPHOMORE JINX? Istrouma started its first varsity season since 2012 a little slow but finished with four wins to earn a share of the 7-4A title. Whether the Indians of coach Jeremy Gradney can equal that feat or exceed it, is one fact plenty of people will be watching. Of course, Istrouma’s junior RB Moss is worth watching too, having established himself as one of Louisiana’s top 2022 recruits.
2: PLAYOFF POWER OUTAGE: None of the district’s 7-4A playoff teams advanced beyond the first round a year ago. Plaquemine had an uncharacteristic .500 season in 2019 and will be looking to end a three-year playoff drought while also looking to reclaim a solo lead role in 7-4A.
3: CLOSING THE GAP: Holland of Tara and Belaire’s Wade hope to help their teams close the gap between themselves and the three co-champions. The objective is similar for Broadmoor, which enters its second season with former St. Aug coach Cyril Crutchfield at the helm.