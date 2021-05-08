Parkview Baptist coach Emrick Jagneaux took a moment to address the E.D. White team huddle and offer compliments after the conclusion of their best-of-three Division III playoff series at Parkview.
The top-seeded Eagles (32-1) defeated No. 8 E.D. White twice on Saturday by scores of 5-2 and 9-6, but the Cardinals had given Parkview all it wanted.
After handing Parkview its first loss of the season on Friday, E.D. White (19-14) was never out of contention Saturday until the Eagles turned a 4-6-3 double play in the top of the seventh inning of the second game.
Parkview advances to next week’s state tournament in Sulphur where it will face No. 5 Teurlings Catholic in the semifinals.
“We knew our backs were against the wall. It’s the first time we’ve really faced adversity and we had to show how resilient we were,” Jagneaux said. “We won the first game and fought through the second game. We had some guys step up on the mound and got some key hits at the right time.”
Three of those key hits came in the first inning of the second game. Brennan Holt and Ty Watson led off with back-to-back home runs, and Caleb Stelly singled and later scored on a ground ball out as the Eagles answered E.D. White’s two first-inning runs with three of their own.
Parkview added a single run in the second, and extended its lead to 7-3 after a three-run fourth highlighted by Stelly’s two-run homer.
The Cardinals came back in the top of the fifth with three runs. Matthew Melancon and Braxton Comeaux each had RBI hits, and Brandon Boudreaux doubled home the third run. E.D. White stranded two runners when Parkview reliever Lucas Sorrell got Ethan Lee to fly out to center.
Hunter Ponson’s two-run double in the sixth gave the Eagles a three-run lead. Melancon then led off the Cardinals’ seventh with a single before being erased on Dylan Bergeron’s double play grounder to second.
“There’s no quit in my guys,” E.D. White coach David Constant said. “This year we had 10 guys that made their first varsity starts. These kids are young and very talented, so the future is bright. To shock the world like we did (Friday), and then have a chance (Saturday) in this environment is all you can ask.”
In the first game, Parkview scored a 5-2 win despite collecting only two hits. The Eagles got on base in other ways. E.D. White pitching hit four batters and issued seven walks. Two wild pitches and a passed ball also were key components.
Parkview pitcher Ryan Harland went the distance allowing only one earned run on seven hits in seven innings of work. He threw 108 pitches, struck out four and walked one.