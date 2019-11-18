All games start at 7 p.m.
Nonselect football playoffs
Class 5A
Second round
(16) Walker (8-3) at (1) Acadiana (11-0)
(12) Hahnville (9-2) at (5) Zachary (8-2)
(4) East Ascension (9-2) at (20) Ruston (6-5)
Class 3A
Second round
(1) St. James (11-0) vs. (17) Green Oaks (5-6) at Independence Bowl-Shreveport
(8) Marksville (9-2) at (24) Brusly (6-5)
(13) B.T. Washington-N.O. (8-3) vs. (4) Madison Prep (10-1), at Istrouma
(14) Iota (9-2) at (30) Baker (6-4)
Class 2A
Second round
(16) Port Allen (5-6) at (1) Ferriday (10-1)
(30) Lakeside (3-7) vs. (19) Capitol (5-5) at Memorial Stadium
(15) East Feliciana (6-4) at (2) Many (8-3)
Class 1A
Second round
(19) Delta Charter (4-7) at (3) White Castle (6-3)
(11) Grand Lake (7-4) at (6) East Iberville (7-2)
Select playoffs
Division I
Quarterfinals
(5) Scotlandville (8-3) vs. (4) Brother Martin (8-2) at Tad Gormley Stadium-New Orleans
(10) St. Paul's (6-5) vs. (2) Catholic (10-0) at Olympia Stadium
Division II
Quarterfinals
(3) University (8-3) at (11) Vandebilt Catholic (7-4)
Division III
Quarterfinals
(5) Dunham (9-1) at (4) Newman (9-1)
(6) Episcopal (9-2) at (3) St. Charles Catholic (9-1)
Division IV
Quarterfinals
(6) Southern Lab (7-3) vs. (3) Ascension Catholic (10-0) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
(7) Catholic-PC (9-2) vs. (2) Opelousas Catholic (10-1) at Donald Gardner Stadium-Opelousas