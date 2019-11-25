Nonselect playoffs
Class 5A
Second round
(1) Acadiana 48, (16) Walker 0
(8) Airline 45, (24) East St. John 29
(5) Zachary 21, (12) Hahnville 19
(20) Ruston 21, (4) East Ascension 13
(19) Mandeville 13, (3) Alexandria 12
(11) Haughton 23, (27) Comeaux 21
(7) Destrehan 17, (23) Covington 7
(2) West Monroe 38, (15) Captain Shreve 21
Quarterfinal pairings
(1) Acadiana (12-0) at (8) Airline (10-2)
(5) Zachary (9-2) at (20) Ruston (7-5)
(19) Mandeville (9-3) at (11) Haughton (10-2)
(2) West Monroe (11-1) at (7) Destrehan (9-3)
Class 4A
Second round
(1) Lakeshore 41, (17) Leesville 14
(8) Bastrop 8, (9) Eunice 7
(5) Carencro 35, (12) Northwood-Shreveport 7
(4) Tioga (10-1) at (20) Warren Easton (6-4), Saturday
(3) Karr 48, (19) Carver 13
(6) Breaux Bridge 15, (11) Belle Chasse 0
(10) Westgate 27, (7) Assumption 6
(2) Neville 33, (18) DeRidder 14
Quarterfinal pairings
(8) Bastrop (9-2) at (1) Lakeshore (12-0)
(5) Carencro vs. (4) Tioga-(20) Warren Easton winner
(6) Breaux Bridge (10-2) at (3) Karr (9-2)
(10) Westgate (9-3) at (2) Neville (9-2)
Class 3A
Second round
(1) St. James 41 (17) Green Oaks 8
(24) Brusly 34, (8) Marksville 20
(12) Union Parish 38, (5) Caldwell Parish 21
(4) Madison Prep 38, (13) B.T. Washington-NO 20
(30) Baker (6-4) 18, (14) Iota 13
(6) McDonogh (No. 35) 22, (11) LC College Prep 14
(23) Jennings 14, (7) Church Point 13
(2) Sterlington 35, (15) Kaplan 24
Quarterfinal pairings
(24) Brusly (7-5) at (1) St. James (12-0)
(4) Madison Prep (11-1) at (12) Union Parish (8-4)
(6) McDonogh (No. 35) (9-3) at (30) Baker (7-4)
(2) Sterlington (11-0) at (23) Jennings (7-5)
Class 2A
First round
Second round
(1) Ferriday 36, (16) Port Allen 13
(8) Kinder 28, (9) Red River 14
(5) Amite 26, (21) Welsh 0
(20) Loreauville 30, (4) Mangham 28
(19) Capitol 38, (30) Lakeside 34
(6) Kentwood 39, (11) South Plaquemines 8
(7) Pine 35, (10) Avoyelles 10
(2) Many 24, (15) East Feliciana 20
Quarterfinal pairings
(8) Kinder (8-4) at (1) Ferriday (11-1)
(20) Loreauville (8-4) at (5) Amite (9-3)
(6) Kentwood (8-4) vs. (19) Capitol (6-5) at Memorial Stadium
(7) Pine (9-3) at (2) Many (9-3)
Class 1A
Second round
(1) West St. John 44, (16) LaSalle 0
(8) Logansport 42, (9) Montgomery 6
(12) Homer 41, (5) Centerville 34
(4) Oak Grove 53, (11) East Beauregard 6
(3) White Castle 32, (19) Delta Charter 6
(6) East Iberville 28, (11) Grand Lake 20
(10) Basile 28, (7) Haynesville 27
(2) Oberlin 42, (15) Gueydan 6
Quarterfinal pairings
(8) Logansport (6-5) at (1) West St. John (7-3)
(4) Oak Grove (8-3) at (12) Homer (7-5)
(6) East Iberville (8-2) at (3) White Castle (7-3)
(2) Oberlin (11-0) at (10) Basile (8-4)
Select football brackets
Division I
Quarterfinals
(1) Rummel 35, (8) St. Augustine 34
(4) Brother Martin 46, (5) Scotlandville 13
(3) John Curtis 34, (6) Jesuit 27
(2) Catholic 28, (10) St. Paul’s 10
Semifinals
(4) Brother Martin (9-2) vs. (1) Rummel (11-0) at Joe Yenni Stadium
(3) Curtis (10-1) vs. (2) Catholic (11-0) at Olympia Stadium
Division II
Quarterfinals
(1) St. Thomas More 42, (9) Evangel 21
(5) St. Louis 33, (4) Loyola 30
(3) University 35, (11) Vandebilt Catholic 14
(2) De La Salle 45, (7) Teurlings 19
Semifinals
(5) St. Louis (9-2) at (1) St. Thomas More (9-2)
(3) University (9-3) vs. (2) De La Salle (8-2) at Yulman Stadium
Division III
Quarterfinals
(1) Lafayette Christian 42, (9) Menard 7
(5) Dunham 22, (4) Newman 20
(3) St. Charles Catholic 40, (6) Episcopal 15
(7) Catholic-NI 24, (2) Notre Dame 21
Semifinals
(5) Dunham (10-1) at (1) Lafayette Christian (10-1)
(7) Catholic-NI (9-3) at (3) St. Charles Catholic (10-1)
Division IV
Quarterfinals
(8) Country Day 21, (1) Vermilion Catholic 19
(5) Ouachita Christian 49, (4) Calvary Baptist 20
(6) Southern Lab 26, (3) Ascension Catholic 14
(7) Catholic-PC 13, (2) Opelousas Catholic 0
Semifinals
(8) Country Day (7-5) at (5) Ouachita Christian (11-1)
(7) Catholic-PC (10-2) vs. (6) Southern Lab (8-3) at Mumford Stadium