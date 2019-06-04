By the time he sent out a tweet confirming his plans to play at LSU, former Denham Springs High School standout Cade Doughty was already on the road toward his college baseball future.
Literally.
“I’m going to be living in Maryland this summer,” Doughty said. “I’m going to play in the Cal Ripken League this summer … that’s where LSU wants me to go. We left (Tuesday) to drive there.”
Doughty, the Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year, had been projected to go in the second or third round of the Major League Baseball draft that began Monday. As the draft moved from Monday's first two rounds to Tuesday's rounds 3-10, Doughty was making his moves.
Then came his Tweet, “Officially an LSU Tiger!! Can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the country! #geauxtigers.”
Former LSU pitcher Alex Lange was among the well wishers to respond Doughty’s tweet, saying “Good choice my dude. Let’s Geaux.”
Doughty is assigned to play for the Gaithersburg Giants this summer. Presuming that Tigers shortstop Josh Smith signs with the Yankees, the team that picked him 67th Monday night, some may already see Doughty as the next LSU shortstop.
Not Doughty. He expects to be play somewhere in the infield this summer.
“All I want to do is get a chance to play,” Doughty said. “I’ll play wherever LSU wants me to play.”