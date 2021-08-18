Have you watched a movie premiere, only to recognize the plot and characters right away. If you have, then you can relate to the Class 2A football storyline.
Episcopal, The Dunham School and Port Allen were the top teams a year ago. Shuffle and repeat? It's a distinct possibility.
“Dunham has the most (players) coming back,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “Port Allen lost a lot, but they also have guys coming back in key places.
“We have starters back on the offensive line and other places. Most of them will be two-way players this year. How they adjust to those changes is crucial.”
With the exception of Livingston Parish-based Springfield, which plays in District 10-2A, the remaining six area Class 2A teams play in 8-2A. The eclectic group of rural/city/select/nonselect teams has enjoyed success the past five years.
In 2016, Madison Prep was the 2A runner-up and then moved up to Class 3A and won an LHSAA title there in 2020. In 2019, Dunham upset Newman and lost to eventual Division III select champion Lafayette Christian.
Last fall, Episcopal went undefeated and lost to LCA, again the eventual Division III champion, in the quarterfinals. Port Allen made the second quarterfinal appearance in school history in 2A.
Also of note: Capitol made the quarterfinals in 2A in 2019 and Northeast was a 2A quarterfinalist in 2017.
“Last year we were kind of forced to play younger kids as the season went on,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “That is always an investment that you hope pays dividends later. I think we will start to see the return on that investment this year.
“Episcopal had one of those incredible teams with a big senior class that was so well coached. By the time we play in the middle of October, it will be a typical Travis Bourgeois-coached Episcopal team. They’ll be right there. It’s the same with Port Allen. … It will be interesting to see how they fit those pieces of returning players and new guys together.”
Of course, 8-2A graduated more than seniors. David Masterson stepped down as coach after 21 years and 17 playoff appearances at Northeast, one of the district’s rural schools. Devyn Baker Sr., previously coach at Slaughter Community Charter and defensive coordinator at Liberty in 2020, is the Vikings’ new coach.
Coaches Corey Brownfield of Capitol and Darius Matthews of East Feliciana both enter their second seasons.
Dunham returns senior running back Kalante Wilson, who missed nearly all the 2020 with a knee injury. Wilson ran for 1,160 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore. The Tigers also have a defensive line with two players who stand 6-foot-4 or taller.
Center Bennett Gibson is one of three returning offensive linemen for Episcopal. Lakendrick Richardson is one of three seniors who play offensive/defensive lines for East Feliciana.
Linebacker/running back Jordan Antoine is one of players to watch for Port Allen. The Pelicans moved to a spread offense with new coordinator Alex Durand, a former Cecilia assistant.
“Since I have been at Port Allen, Dunham and Episcopal have been the teams to beat,” Port Allen coach Don Gibson said. “The goal is to break through and beat them. But until somebody does, they are the teams to beat.”
Serving up youth
Having just four seniors on the roster is a scenario some coaches dread. Springfield’s Ryan Serpas sees it as an opportunity.
“We played three or four offensive linemen who were sophomores or younger last year,” Serpas said. “I see that being the strength of our team that we can build on for the future.
“Those guys got a lot of playing time last year and think the experience this year will set the tone for a few years.”
Two seniors will play key roles for Bulldogs, who return six starters on each side of the ball — wide receiver/defensive back Britton Allen and running back/defensive back Rick Vicknair.