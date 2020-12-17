Madison Prep hasn’t been able to get on the court as much as it would like this season, but the Chargers looked in midseason form Thursday.
All-state center Percy Daniels scored 15 points and the Chargers bolted to a 26-9 lead in an 81-40 victory against Live Oak at the Eagles' C.B. Wheat gym.
The reigning Class 3A state champion Chargers (3-0) had their past two games nixed because of opponents COVID-19 issues and some key players had been nursing injuries. But Daniels, the 6-feet-9 all-state junior was dominant on both ends of the floor.
Daniels scored all of his points in the first half, blocked four shots in the first quarter and consistently picked the ball off the offensive and defensive boards. He scored eight points in a 17-0 run, including a pair of tip-ins as Madison Prep ran out to a 19-4 lead.
“That’s pretty much what he does,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said. “He times it (blocks) well and doesn’t pick up fouls in the process. We were able to rest him in the second half and get some other kids a chance to play.
“We’re just trying to get some continuity and get some kids back healthy. Josh Smith and Dezmond Perkins have been out for a period of time and we’re trying to get their legs under them. Deziel picked us up in the second half with 10. Kevon Shannon did a solid job at point guard.”
Smith had 13 points and Perkins 12. Jayce DePron added nine, all on 3-point baskets.
“Overall I was most impressed with our defensive intensity,” Jones said. “We got to play a lot of kids and that’s what we wanted to do. We try to play 10 or 11 per game and establish some depth. This was a good win. We needed to play.”
The Chargers added to their 45-18 halftime lead by scoring the first six points of the second half.
“We have a tough game on Saturday against Carver,” Jones said. “That will be a good one for us. This was good to get a game under our belts.”
T.J. Magee had 11 points to lead Live Oak (4-6) while Baylor Wells had 10.
“That’s a real good team we played,” Live Oak coach Tiras Magee said. “I want this program one day to be where Madison Prep is. Jeff is a good friend of mine. We talk all the time and share ideas. To get to that level we have to play against them.
“We were a little shell shocked at the start. I just wanted them to play hard and compete. I thought they did that. We’ll grow and get better from it. I’m not proud of the score but I am proud of the effort.”
Live Oak will play Jehovah-Jireh in the Walker tournament this weekend.