NATCHITOCHES — No two teams or titles are alike, particularly when three-mile races are involved. Though their stories were different, no one could argue with the result for Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy.
The two Class 5A powers claimed titles on the final day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Cross Country meet held Tuesday at Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet track complex.
St. Joseph’s won its fourth straight title with a lineup reshuffled the day of the race by illness. One runner also was unable to finish the race due to illness.
The Redstickers still finished with 49 points, ahead of Fontainebleau (93) and Mount Carmel (95). By contrast, Catholic had the second best in the history of a program that days back to the 1970s.
Owen Simon led Catholic was a runner-up finish and a three-mile time of 15 minutes, 56 seconds that was just five seconds off the winning pace set for C.E. Byrd’s Austin Mikovich.
The Bears’ total of 36 points was three off the school record. All five of Catholic’s scoring runners finished in the top 12.
Meanwhile, in Class 4A St. Michael was the girls runner-up and placed third in the boys competition. And in Class 3A, University High was the girls runner-up.
“They ran lights out. We’ve tried to do what we’ve been doing all year, which is run in a pack,” Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said. “I always tell them you’re not going to win it in the first half-mile or mile. They did a good job of being patient.”
It is the 51st cross country/track title for Boudreaux, who won his 50th title last spring to conclude his career as a head track coach.
“I woke up this morning expecting to do pretty good,” CHS’ Simon said. “And I came out here and did way better than I thought I was going to do. This group is phenomenal. Our guidance under coach Boudreaux is what allows us to be what we are. He’s an amazing coach.”
Both Catholic and St. Joseph’s were considered to be Louisiana’s top teams all year. The way the Redstickers overcome adversity on Tuesday might surprise some, but not coach Mark LaHaye.
“They’ve all had some struggle, either they got sick or injured. I told them to run hard and have fun,” LaHaye said. “Our depth made all the difference in the world. I told them before the race I was proud of them. They found a way to come through.”
Maddie Gardiner finished third to lead an SJA team that still put all six of its remaining runners in the top 20. Sophie Martin also was in the top 10 and Anna Eagleton finished 15th, after stepping when defending champion Isabelle Brown was sidelined by illness.
St. Michael was second to champion Vandebilt Catholic by just nine points. Rebecca Quebedeaux finished fourth to lead the Warriors, who had 65 points, while VCHS had 56.
“This (trophy) is everything,” Quebedeaux said. “This team is my family and I’m so glad we got to do this together.”
West Feliciana’s Samantha Ponzo was the runner-up in the 3A girls race. Virginia Moore, one of six freshmen for U-High, finished 19th to lead the Cubs.
“We have six freshmen and two of them finished in the top five today. It was great to see,” UHS coach Patrick Fellows said. “For us, it’s about being consistent and building a program.”