Whenever the tenure of a coach ends, there can be a wide range of emotions that include sadness or anger. Which makes the story of Bill Conides at Denham Springs High a bit different.
Conides confirmed that Friday’s game at Scotlandville will be his last as the DSHS head coach. He said it was by mutual agreement reached with the school’s first-year principal Wes Howard. The Yellow Jackets are 1-8 and 0-4 in District 4-5A.
“It’s like a huge weight has been lifted off me,” Conides said. “Last year during the offseason I came to some realizations. I have a wife at home alone for much of the time with three kids under the age of five.
“Some coaches are 50 when they realize it and by then their kids are grown and off to college. I'm 35 now. I didn’t want to be that guy.”
Conides was 13-10 in his first two seasons after coming to Denham Springs from St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, Miss., where he coached current LSU quarterback Myles Brennan. The Yellow Jackets were 7-5 overall, a year ago, including a bidistrict-round playoff win.
Prior to Denham Springs, Conides was an assistant to Catholic High coach Gabe Fertitta at St. Stanislaus and was an assistant to Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame coach Larry Dauterive at East St. John. He has an overall record of 61-36.
Conides said he will remain at Denham Springs through the end of the fall semester and said he hopes to ease the transition for the new coach. He said he is not sure whether his next job will be in coaching or the private sector.
"I will do whatever I can. I want these kids and this program to be successful," Conides said. "Hopefully, by the end of this semester I will have something … whether it is in coaching or the private sector."