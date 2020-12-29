On the road again
Heading to Natchitoches for the Class 3A title game gives Madison Prep a fourth straight playoff road trip for a playoff game. As a lower seed, the Chargers had just one home playoff game — a first-round victory Bogalusa last month. The 200-mile road trip for the title game is the longest trek for Madison Prep.
A short history
The two schools have combined to make two LHSAA Prep Classic playoff appearances prior to 2020. Union Parish beat a Baton Rouge area team, Livonia, 33-27 in double overtime to win the Class 3A title in 2013. Meanwhile, Madison Prep lost to Sterlington 28-27 in the Class 2A title game in 2016.
By the numbers
Union Parish RB Trey Holly and QB Zeon Chriss of Madison Prep lead the offenses. With 2,595 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns, Holly is averaging 236 rushing yards per game and 4 TDs. Chriss has 2,572 total yards and 41 TDs, an average of 234 yards a game and 3.7 TDs a game.
That’s a wrap
The Madison Prep vs. Union Parish game marks the beginning of the end of the LHSAA’s four-day Prep Classic at Northwestern State. Seven games were played over the first three days, including three played Monday. The Class 5A title game between Acadiana and Alexandria Senior High set for 6 p.m. Wednesday is the last game.