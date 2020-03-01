Rematches can provide a window into the heart of a team. Family Christian Academy coach Steve Rachal is eager to see what Monday’s Division V girls basketball semifinal game reveals about his team.
“This is different kind of team for us, and at the beginning of the year, I wasn’t sure we could be where we are now,” Rachal said. “Last year it was a four-point game with this team until the final four to five minutes and then the wheels kind of fell off. Our young ones are catching on to what to do. This is another chance to see how we match up.”
The second-seeded Flames (21-17) host No. 3 Family Community (16-12) at 6 p.m. Monday. The game is not only a measuring stick for the two teams. It provides insight into a select playoff system that now features bylaw mandated stand-alone semifinals and finals. It also the first playoff game for both since Division V consisted of just five girls basketball teams.
A year ago, Winnsboro-based Family Community pulled away to notch a 52-37 win over FCA in a semifinal at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria and then lost to Claiborne Christian 37-36 in the title game.
“The split is not something we voted for. Nor was this format change,” Rachal said. “As a member school, our job is to play who and where the LHSAA tells us to. With that said, I do believe playing in our gym may help our younger players because they are comfortable there.”
When Rachal returned to FCA after a stint in Texas four years ago he restarted the girls basketball program at the Class C school with a grassroots approach. It included teaching skills and starting teams for elementary students. The result now is the school’s first back-to-back 20-win seasons since 2008.
But there have been challenges. Middle schoolers play even bigger roles this season after the loss of last year’s top two scorers. A new balance has emerged and Rachal’s two daughters help lead the way. Senior Lexi Rachal, a Louisiana College volleyball signee, averages 15 points per game. Eighth-grader Lauren Rachal is next at 14, followed by 5-foot-9 Khilyn Williams at 10.0 a game.
“It’s still a work in progress,” Rachal said. “Each year we are able to do a more with them strategy-wise. This year has been important because they’ve overcome adversity and found ways to win.”