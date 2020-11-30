Since East Iberville beat White Castle 28-27 in a District 7-1A game on Oct. 30, action on the field has been limited. What transpired off the field makes this week most intriguing for both Class 1A schools.
“Justin and I agree we would be more than happy to play each other at the end,” first-year White Castle coach Marc Brown said. “But we have to get there first and it won’t be easy.”
The teams would have to win three playoff games and advance to the Class 1A title game to meet again. That task is tough enough with defending champion Oak Grove and others like Haynesville and Homer in the mix.
But second-seeded East Iberville (5-1) and No. 4 White Castle (4-3) have waited a combined total of five weeks to play a football game, a challenge that is very 2020.
Both teams received playoff byes last week. East Iberville hosts No. 18 Slaughter Community Charter (3-4), while White Castle, the 1A runner-up last season, hosts No. 20 LaSalle (2-5). Both games are set for 7 p.m. Friday.
“This is going to be our first game in three weeks, and my team knows what I expect,” first-year EIHS coach Justin Joseph said. “We need to come out with our hair on fire and leave nothing to chance.
“The last time we played on our field we lost a district title and a game we felt we could have won. You don’t need more motivation than that.”
The Tigers lost 30-13 to Ascension Catholic in a 7-1A game last month. After the game, Ascension Catholic reported a positive COVID-19 test for a special teams player.
Joseph said Iberville Parish officials opted to shut down the EIHS football program for two weeks. The football team was in virtual learning during the quarantine. They did not play the last two weeks of the regular season.
White Castle had an open date the final week. While East Iberville was eager to play, White Castle’s Brown saw two weeks off as a blessing.
“With me coming in as head coach in July, we did not have much time to prepare like a new staff would,” Brown said. “This wound up being spring, summer and fall camp rolled into one. We went over basics and got guys healthy who were banged up.”
Brown notes that Keith Landry, a linebacker/receiver/return specialist, is among the players who healed during the break. First-year running back Barry Richards also got added reps.
The break also gave East Iberville a chance to heal and to review film on Slaughter, a team they beat by diverse margins the past two years.
“Quarantine was tough, but my goal was to make them come out of it, not only as better students, but also students of the game,” Joseph said. “If guys were not logged on to class or were not attentive, we got it straight. And we made them watch film. Last week, we prepared for both Slaughter and the team they beat, Northwood.”
The Tigers have a three-prong attack led by quarterback Roderique Valentine (629 yards rushing, 14 touchdowns; 388 yards passing, five TDs) and two running backs, Christopher Boudreaux (492 yards rushing, five TDs) and Skylar Jones (430 yards rushing, three TDs).
“It’s time for us to see what we can do,” Joseph said.