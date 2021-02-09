Liberty came into Tuesday night knowing games with District 7-4A rival Plaquemine would end its regular season.
The games were different. But it was mission accomplished as the Patriots swept the Green Devils in boys and girls games.
After the Liberty girls notched an easy 70-39 victory, the boys provided some drama and a show of confidence. The Patriots erased a nine-point halftime deficit to claim a 63-57 victory over Plaquemine.
“We just had to pick it up and make stops,” Liberty's Jacob Wilson said. “Whenever it comes down to pressure situations, we just have to be confident and make plays.
“We have good chemistry and believe any of us can make the plays we need at any point in the game.”
Zavier Sims scored a game-high 19 points, while Wilson added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Liberty boys (15-6).
Haley Franklin scored a game-high 21 points, including three 3-pointers for the Liberty girls, winners of the past two Division II select girls titles.
“We were just trying to come together tonight, play well together and pick up the pace to get ready for the playoffs,” Liberty girls guard Haley Franklin said. “That is our biggest thing is to play together as a family.
“Each team has to build its own legacy. This year it was something new. We’ve come together and did what we had to do.”
Concerns about possible COVID-19 issues prompted both Liberty teams to end their regular-seasons early. The LHSAA’s girls playoff pairings will be released next week. The boys pairings come a week later.
“We just felt like it is too much of a risk to play after this week,” Liberty coach Brandon White said. “To win district two years in a row and to do it by beating Plaquemine, a team that has been dominant for a long time means a lot.
“It was not easy. I believe our schedule prepared us for this. I told my guys at halftime somebody had to make plays.”
Boys
LIBERTY 63, PLAQUEMINE 57: Joe Calloway had 18 points, and Keith Ranel added 16 for Plaquemine (15-9).
“Those guys are good, and they just come out at you have size and depth,” Plaquemine coach Donald Ray Johnson said. “After a while, I think they wore us down.”
The Patriots made 8 of 14 shots from the field in the third quarter and outscored the Green Devils 23-14. Quentin Henry tied the game at 45 with a basket under the goal with 14.8 points remaining in the third quarter.
A free throw by Sims and Henry’s putback on a missed free throw gave the Patriots a 48-45 lead 16 seconds into the fourth quarter. Liberty never trailed again.
Sims staked the Patriots to a 56-50 lead with two free throws at the 3:36 mark. Calloway got PHS within two at 59-57 in the final minute. But Wilson made two free throws seconds later to give Liberty some breathing room.
The Liberty defense also forced two turnovers in the final minute to clinch the win.”
Girls
LIBERTY 70, PLAQUEMINE 39: Liberty started strong and never looked back. Franklin led the Patriots (18-6) with a game-high 21 points, including three 3-pointers. The senior guard also had five assists.
“This team is not like my team from last year,” Liberty coach Valencia Wilson said. “They don’t ever give up, and they are starting to put it together. They have that championship mentality, where they are fine with grinding it out when they have to.”
Ceara Myers added 13 for Liberty. Comora Davis and Chantoryia Rivers each had 11 for Plaquemine (17-7).
The Patriots took advantage of nine first-quarter turnovers by PHS to build a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. Liberty made just 27 percent of its shots from the field in the second quarter but still managed to turn an eight-lead into a 20-point advantage.
Along with eight more turnovers, the Green Devils had shooting issues of their own. Plaquemine made its only field goal with 23.3 seconds left in the half and was 1 of 10 from the field. Stewart’s jumper with less than a minute remaining gave Liberty a 28-8 halftime lead.
The Green Devils finally got on track in the third quarter and scored 20 points. By the then the game was out of reach.