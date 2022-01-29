Some notable names changed, but after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Greater Baton Rouge City Wrestling Championships returned with a familiar feel.
Rayden Ingram of Live Oak and Baton Rouge High’s Kade Moran were selected as the two-day tournament's Outstanding Wrestlers, while host Catholic High won the team title.
The Bears scored 252.5 points to win their 20th Greater Baton Rouge title since 2000.
“They don’t get any easier,” Catholic High coach Tommy Porschka said. “Everybody gets fired up to wrestle us, which is fun and makes it enjoyable.”
East Ascension was second with 208 points and Baton Rouge third with 166.5 points.
Ingram’s victory over Zachary’s Voltaire Sanders in the 145-pound weight class was one of several close matches. Ingram traded takedowns with Sanders early but took over on a key reversal to set himself up to win his first city title.
“I know what I can do on bottom, and that’s where I want to be,” Ingram said. “You put me on bottom, it’s not going to be good for the other guy.”
Ingram’s performance made him the tourney’s top performer in the lower weight classes. He was the top seed at 145. Moran took a different route to win the same honor in the upper weight classes.
Like Ingram, Moran won his first City title. But Moran came is as a No. 3 seed and bested top-seeded Tyler Addison of Dutchtown to win the 170 weight class.
Addison got the first upper hand after a takedown, but Moran rebounded quickly and pulled ahead 4-2 by the end of the first period. Moran continued to capitalize by getting Addison on his back and pinned him for the upset.
“I haven't been able to really shine this season,” Moran said, noting that he missed other tournaments due to illness. “This time I knew it was my opportunity to get out there and show up.”
After Moran, East Ascension's Corey Holmes took the floor to face higher-ranked Thomas Domangue from Catholic in the 182-pound weight class final. By the end of the second period, Holmes had gained the lead 2-1 but went to grab his knee when the whistle blew.
Holmes limped to his coach and limped back to the floor, opting to continue his match for the final period.
“I wanted to get through it. I knew I could win, but I just had to get through this,” Holmes said.
At the 45-second mark, Holmes pulled Domangue over his body and threw him into a pin to seal the win for East Ascension.
Catholic had four champions while Live Oak and Dutchtown both had three champions. East Ascension tallied two, and Baton Rouge Magnet and Zachary each had one champion.
Greater Baton Rouge City Championships
At Catholic High
Team totals: 1, Catholic 252.5. 2, East Ascension 208. 3, Baton Rouge High 166.5. 4, Dutchtown 159.5. 5, Live Oak 155. 6, Zachary 144. 7, Brusly 106. 8, St. Amant 100.5. 9, St. Michael 70. 10, Walker 29.5. 11, Central 26. 12, Plaquemine 20. 13, Broadmoor 19. 14, Dunham 18. 15, Episcopal 16. 16, McKinley 5. 17,. 18,. 19,. 20,.
Finals
106 pounds: Lathan Hirschey, Live Oak, def. Aidan Krass, East Ascension, by fall 1:23.
113: Grant Grizzaffi, Catholic, dec. Jesse Maneckshaw, East Ascension, 9-2.
120: Cole Mire, Dutchtown, Christian Worley, Catholic, 5-4.
126: Watts Goodson, Catholic, dec. Lucas Maneckshaw, East Ascension, 9-2.
132: John Michael Cuba, Catholic, dec. Cole Gros, Dutchtown, 10-4.
138: Andrew Lusby, Live Oak, def. Gregory Walker, East Ascension, by fall 4:50.
145: Rayden Ingram, Live Oak, def. Voltaire Sanders, Zachary, by fall 2:37.
152: Foster Shank, Dutchtown, dec. Donnie Middleton, Baton Rouge High, 5-1.
160: Santos Ramos, East Ascension, def. Sam Boulet, Catholic, by fall 1:31.
170: Kade Moran, Baton Rouge High, def. Tyler Addison, Dutchtown, by fall 2:59.
182: Corey Holmes, East Ascension, def. Thomas Domangue, Catholic, by fall 5:24.
195: Hayden Harms, Dutchtown, dec. Jacob Schexnaydre, East Ascension, 6-1.
220: Eli Latilois, Baton Rouge High, def. Jermaine Vessell, Catholic, by fall 3:16.
285: Ashton Freeman, Zachary, def. David Russell, Catholic, by fall 3:25.