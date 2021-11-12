St. Amant’s first state playoff win in four years was anything but ordinary.
The Gators had to fend off H.L. Bourgeois, which overcame the impact of Hurricane Ida to make its first playoff appearance since 2016.
No. 10 St. Amant took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter when they scored on back-to-back drives to take a 27-13 victory Friday over No. 23 H.L. Bourgeois at The Pit.
“There’s no style points in November,” St. Amant coach David Oliver said. “A win’s a win and I’m excited for our team and our kids and the chance to correct these mistakes. HLB played tough. They’ve been through a lot this year. We went through that flood in 2016 and I thought our team was tougher for it, and I saw a lot of that in them tonight.”
St. Amant (8-2) advances to face two-time defending Class 5A state champion Acadiana, a 43-14 winner over Dutchtown on Friday.
The Gators’ high-powered offense had 219 yards through three quarters, clinging to a 14-13 lead when quarterback Cole Poirrier engineered consecutive scoring drives to extend his team’s lead to 27-13 with 7:34 remaining in the game.
Poirrier, who accounted for 208 yards (123 passing, 85 rushing), scored on a 6-yard run up the middle on the second play of the fourth quarter and reserve running back Joshua Morrise, who led the Gators with 100 yards on 11 carries, added a 10-yard scoring run.
St. Amant's defense was sterling in the team’s third straight win, limiting HLB to 72 total yards on 42 plays.
“It’s been a difficult year,” HLB interim coach Sterling Washington said. “We lost a head coach and I stepped in and the kids responded and got us in position to get to the playoffs. That’s all we wanted was an opportunity.”
Washington replaced Tawaskie Anderson after Anderson resigned Sept. 14 before the start of the season to move to Texas following the hurricane. The Braves also had their first three games canceled but rallied to make the playoffs.
St. Amant scored twice within a 18-second span of the first quarter when Poirrier spotted Hunter Buquoi for a 41-yard touchdown. Outside linebacker Brandt Zeller recovered a fumble on HLB’s first play from scrimmage, returned it 19 yards to the 1-yard line where W’Juantaz Paul scored on first down at the 8:41 mark.
HLB made it 14-13 at halftime, converting a pair of fumbles into touchdowns — a 12-yard run from Da’waun Diggs — right before the end of the first quarter. His brother DaQuan Diggs added a 65-yard fumble return after stripping the ball from St. Amant wide receiver D’Andre Taylor.
“I’m thinking it’s crazy that we’re ahead with the way we played,” Oliver said. “It’s always a good thing to correct things after a win or when you played a bad as you feel you can play and then you still have another half of football and our kids responded.”