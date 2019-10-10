GONZALES — Can a team’s eighth straight win qualify as a signature win? It did for the East Ascension volleyball team Thursday night.
The Spartans trailed Dutchtown 2-1 in sets before mounting a furious, confidence-building rally to win the fourth set 25-19. From there, EAHS stormed ahead 11-3 on the way to a 15-9 victory in the fifth decisive set to win 3-2.
Dutchtown (23-2, 3-1) saw its 14-match winning streak come to an end. The Spartans' eighth victory in a row adds intrigue to the Division I, District 4 race that continues Tuesday when East Ascension (20-6, 3-1) visits St. Amant.
“At times, we overplay,” East Ascension coach Jamie Gilmore said. “I think the fact that we settled down and took it one ball at a time it made a difference. These kids fight hard, and they work hard every day. I couldn’t be more proud. These girls needed a big win like this ... This is huge.”
Daisha Mosley led East Ascension with 25 kills and eight digs. Truli Joseph had 18 kills and eight digs, while Londyn Brown finished with 31 assists. Zoe Wooten led Dutchtown with 18 kills. Alexis Logarbo had 13 digs and seven kills for the Griffins in the match played at EAHS.
“I think our team really tried to help keep each other together,” Mosley said. “We tried to play together and pick each other up. At the end of the day, it's us together. ... We can’t play as individuals.”
Joseph added, “We know we are completely capable. It’s always a mental thing. In that last set, we knew we could do it. … We were ready to go.”
Freshman and junior varsity contests that went the full three-set limit offered a sign of what was to come in the game of Ascension rivals. Over the past two years, Dutchtown has had the upper hand over the Spartans. After EAHS won the first set 25-21, the Griffins stormed back to win the next two 25-20 and 25-22 it looked like the teams would follow the same script.
Dutchtown led by as much as four points in the fourth set. East Ascension battled its way back to tie it at 15 on an ace by Joseph. Mosley followed the ace with a kill that gave the Spartans the lead. East Ascension scored six of the next seven points to take control.
Dutchtown contributed to its own downfall with some hitting errors down the stretch. EAHS’ 25-19 victory in set four, forced the winner-take-all fifth set in which the Spartans did little wrong, seizing the momentum that grew with the cheers of the home crowd. Joseph added another ace and Mosley tacked on another kill as the final set wound down.
“No, excuses … they beat us. We were up in that fourth set, and they gathered themselves,” Dutchtown coach Pat Ricks said. “They fought back, and we made a few errors that hurt us. I told the girls we have been making mistakes and playing some loose volleyball, but were able to win. Tonight, we didn’t.”