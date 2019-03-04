LAKE CHARLES — Things don’t always go according to plan. Seventh-seeded Port Allen missed five of six free throws in the final 1:23 of its Class 2A semifinal game Monday night.
The Pelicans could have cracked under the pressure. Instead, they notched a 50-46 win over No. 6 Lake Arthur to conclude the first day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament.
“It’s amazing what can happen when you show kids you believe in them,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. “Now they believe in themselves and that made all the difference.”
With the win, Port Allen (24-12) advances to play defending champion Rayville (32-6) in the title game set for 6 p.m. Friday at Burton Coliseum. Rayville beat Ville Platte 118-52 in the other semifinal played Monday.
Freshman point guard Tawasky Johnson scored a game-high 22 points on 8 of13 shooting for Port Allen, which made its first LHSAA tourney appearance since 2008. Gerrod Franklin added eight points for the winners. Torrell Levias led a balanced attack for Lake Arthur (28-6) with 12 points.
Port Allen led 37-32 going into the final quarter. Lake Arthur got no closer than three after the opening minutes of the period. Jones said the Pelicans actually got the wrong idea when he told them to be careful and inadvertently slowed the game down. But it did not matter.
After a putback by Johnson in the lane with 2:25 to go made it 49-44 things did get interesting. The Pelicans scored one point after that on a free throw by Johnson at the 1:23 mark. Daylon Charles’ layup got LAHS to within four at 50-46 with 1:09 remaining.
Two free throws misses gave the Tigers the ball with just under a minute left. But Lake Arthur missed three shots, including a 3-point try Lance Pearson.
Johnson’s hot shooting in the first quarter allowed Port Allen to build a 12-point lead. The 5-foot-10 freshman made 5 of 6 first-quarter shots, including two 3-pointers to tally 14 points.
“He told (Johnson and Marcus Joseph) to be on attack,” Johnson said. “I know we have a lot of scorers. The only thing (Jones) told me after that was to pass the ball and then make a cut to get it back.”
With Johnson scoring 11 of the Pelicans’ first 15 points, the lead grew. A 3-pointer by Joseph put PAHS ahead 19-9 with 1:10 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Pelicans led 21-14 after one quarter, but made just 1 of 10 second-quarter field goals which gave Lake Arthur the opening it needed to get back into contention. The Tigers outscored PAHS 10-3 in the second quarter and gradually clawed back into the game.
A putback by Levias with 52 seconds to go in the half tied the game at 24-24. Levias scored eight of LAHS’ 10 points.
Another jumper by Johnson staked the Pelicans to a 28-24 lead a minute into the third quarter. LAHS got even again at 28-28 on a putback by Tavaris Achane with 3:42 remaining. Port then scored 9 of the final 13 points in the quarter.
Franklin was fouled with 0.9 seconds to go and made both ends of the 1-and-1 to send PAHS into the fourth quarter with a 37-32 advantage.