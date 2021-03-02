Charles Booker was not surprised by one of the first questions he got after taking over as Scotlandville's girls basketball coach.
“One of the girls said, ‘You coach football, don’t you?” Booker recalled. “I said yes. We started working together and studied film from last year I think they understood that I cared and saw what I wanted to do.”
Eight months and what amounted to three seasons later, the Hornets are Division I semifinalists. Fourth-seeded Scotlandville (17-7) takes on No. 1 Mount Carmel (22-5) at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Southeastern Louisiana's University Center in Hammond.
Meanwhile, for Episcopal coach Taylor Mims Wharton that goal is quite personal. The second-seeded Knights (23-4) face defending champion St. Thomas Aquinas (20-7), the No. 3 seed, in a Division III semifinal set for 2:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The two games help highlight the final day of semifinal action for the LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament.
Booker was a man for three seasons much of the year. He also serves as Scotlandville’s head JV football coach and wide receivers coach.
He previously coached boys basketball in stints at West Feliciana and Baker. Booker said the school’s administration and head football coach Lester Ricard did their part to lighten his workload.
This is Scotlandville and Episcopal's first tourney berth since 2017. Wharton played on semifinal teams in 2006-07.
“I will never forget it. … Iota was nationally ranked at the time (2007) and we lost to them by three in the semifinals,” Wharton said. “It is special for me to be able to coach a program that means so much to me and to have this opportunity with them.”
Family is a big part of Wharton’s basketball world. Her father, Raymond, is an assistant coach. Senior Annslee Bourgeois is the daughter of Wharton’s EHS coach, Travis Bourgeois, the Knights’ head football and baseball coach.
Scotlandville lost to Mount Carmel in the quarterfinals last season. Wharton has watched STA and its star, SLU signee Jade Brumfield, from afar and is impressed.
“St. Thomas Aquinas is one of the top programs, and Jade Brumfield is one of the best players,” Wharton said. “Our plan is to show them our best.”
Players to watch
Leilani Lewis, a recent Centenary signee, leads Scotlandville with a 21 points per game average and is one of only two seniors on the team. Freshman Kamiera McDonald adds 13 points a game. Taylor Wilkins (16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds) is Mount Carmel’s leader.
Post player Izzy Besselman leads Episcopal with averages of 18 points and seven rebounds per game. Jewel Jones adds 16 points per game. Brumfield (18 points, 10 rebounds) leads STA.