Producing a championship caliber football team takes more than just talent, it also takes a bond among its players.
In the case of the 2018 Southern Lab football team, a reduction in sanctions levied by the LHSAA is an important factor, too.
The Kittens were originally hit with a two-year postseason ban last August, but that was later reduced to one season. It has set the stage for a hungry Southern Lab team to entertain lofty goals, including a fourth trip in five seasons to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“It was a blessing that the (LHSAA) decided to change the ruling,” second-year Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “Whenever you have an opportunity to play for a championship, it’s a great feeling. For us, the main thing right now is to stay the course, take one game at a time, and don’t overlook anyone.”
While winning a title and going out on top is a goal, Asberry said his team can’t afford to take any opponent lightly. The success and prestige of the program guarantees the Kittens will play a motivated opponent every week this season.
No one took it easy on the Kittens last season when they started out 1-4. They righted the ship winning four consecutive district 6-1A games before losing their season finale at Kentwood. The battle for 6-1A is expected to come down to the Kittens and Kangaroos again, but the SLHS players say they will leave nothing to chance. Kentwood was the Class 1A runner-up last season.
For Southern Lab’s opponents, a formidable lineup awaits including running back Tyrion Davis and offensive linemen Kardell Thomas. Both are LSU commitments and rated among the top recruits nationally at their positions.
As far as talent overall, Davis recalls Southern Lab fielding many talented teams during the past four seasons. It was a run that included three consecutive trips to the Division IV select state championship game before last season.
“For me, personally, the best players I’ve seen come through here was on the (2014) team when I was in eighth grade,” Davis said. “They went to the Dome and got blown out, but that’s the most talent I’ve seen.”
This year’s team has a rapport that Davis said sets this team apart.
“You can have all the talent in the world, but you’ve got to have a team,” he said. “We’ve established great relationships, and I truly feel in my heart we’re going to get this done. The team has been through so much. We have so much to prove and everyone has the same feeling.”
Having everyone on the same page will be important for the Kittens, who lost to Amite by one point in jamboree action last week. SLHS hosts Riverside Academy to open its regular season on Friday at SU's Mumford Stadium. The traditionally tough predistrict schedule also includes University High, Scotlandville and Parkview Baptist. All four teams defeated Lab last season and went on to make deep playoff runs.
Thomas said Southern Lab has the right approach to turn those results around.
“We’re just focusing on things day by day,” said Thomas, who will be one of three returning offensive line starters. “We’re going to take it game by game and show we’re coming back stronger than ever.”
Coming back stronger than ever just might be a result of team unity, an attribute Asberry said stands out more than any other when he assesses his team.
“The most impressive thing is the team itself,” Asberry said. “There are no one or two guys who jump out. It's just the way these guys play and jell together, the way they practice and communicate. It’s the comradarie of the whole football team.”