The West Monroe offense made its share of big plays Saturday night in the Class 5A state championship game — but with everything on the line, the Zachary High defense was up to the challenge.
Zachary made consecutive stops in the final five minutes, giving the Broncos just enough time to rally for a 27-24 win and its second consecutive Class 5A title at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“(The defense) has played great for us for two years, and they keep giving the offense an opportunity,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “They gave the offense a great opportunity right there and did what they had to do to get the ball back. They produced.”
West Monroe (14-1) had taken a 24-20 lead on Garrett Kahmann’s 1-yard sneak with 9:26 remaining. The Rebels then stuffed Zachary (13-2) on the ensuing drive after the Broncos had a first-and-goal at the West Monroe 10-yard line.
After four running plays and a goal-line stand, West Monroe took over at its own 2. Zachary gave up a 28-yard run to Cameron Wright but stiffened after that. The Rebels were forced to punt from their 36 with 2:47 left.
This time, Zachary took advantage. Chris Hilton turned a tunnel screen pass into an 80-yard touchdown, stunning West Monroe and giving the Broncos a three-point lead.
Following the kickoff, West Monroe took over at its 31 with 1:47 left. With a chance to move into range for a go-ahead score or a tying field goal, the Rebels ran into a Broncos wall.
On first down, Tyler Judson broke up Kahmann’s pass intended for Blaine Holloway. A second-down screen to Wright appeared to have an opening, but Caleb Jackson ran down Wright, holding him to a 3-yard gain.
After Kahmann kept for 2 yards on third down, he dropped to pass on fourth-and-5. He scrambled to his right, where he ran into Wes Brady, who forced a fumble. The Rebels recovered, but they were out of downs and out of time.
“Usually, whenever the quarterback starts running out of the pocket, I’ve got to QB spy,” Brady said. “I saw (Kahmann) trying to break free so I ran in and instincts took over. I popped the ball out.”
West Monroe was able to burn Zachary for big plays at times, but the Broncos were able to hold the Rebels to their lowest point total of the season. The previous low came last week in West Monroe’s 28-0 semifinal win over John Ehret.
Among the individual superlatives, Caleb Jackson had numbers that jumped out. The senior defensive lineman finished with seven tackles, a total that included 2½ sacks for 22 yards in losses. Jackson also had 3½ of Zachary’s 10 tackles for losses.
“(Caleb) was awesome tonight,” Brewerton said. “He’s a great kid, has a 3.5 GPA, 25 ACT — somebody’s going to pick that kid up (to play college football). He’s going to be a monster.”
Linebacker Taylor Milton topped the defense with 8½ tackles. Brady and Charles Selders each had two tackles for loss. Also pitching in with sacks were Brady, Kenyon Martin and Cedric Brown.