Lutcher High quarterback D’Wanye Winfield broke the school record for career rushing touchdowns Friday night in the Bulldogs’ 55-13 win over A.J. Ellender.
With Winfield’s four touchdowns on the night, two on the ground and two through the air, his season total jumped to 48. His two first-half rushing scores brought his career total to 78, topping the school-best mark set by Daniel Taylor in 2012.
The Lutcher offensive line consistently pushed the Ellender defensive front, opening wide lanes for Winfield and his backs. The Bulldogs tallied long gain after long gain, and the Patriots nickel-and-dime offense couldn’t keep pace.
With the win, Lutcher (9-1, 6-0) claimed the District 7-4A title and extended its win streak to eight games.
How it was won
Winfield flashed his mobility on Lutcher’s first possession, a quick four-play scoring drive. A spin move helped him gain 29 yards on a second-down scramble, and a couple jukes from a collapsing pocket allowed him to find a wide-open Tylin Johnson in the end zone. On Lutcher’s next drive, Winfield and Dameium Marcell connected on a 50-yard score.
In the second quarter, Winfield tied the school record with a 3-yard touchdown run. He broke it on the next possession with another 3-yard plunge.
Ellender (5-5, 4-2) stayed within reach by halftime, thanks to senior Royal Williams’ two rushing scores and junior Xaviah Bryant’s explosive runs. The two backs combined for 28 touches on Ellender’s first 41 plays.
But Lutcher quickly sealed the win in the third quarter. Tyrek Brown scored twice, Gavin Gill scored once, and the Bulldogs caught two interceptions. Johnson corralled the first, and Craydon Long nabbed the second and returned it to the Ellender 9.
Player of the game
Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye Winfield: Winfield gave Ellender tacklers fits all night. He glided through running lanes, shuffled past defenders and plowed through them, too.
He ran for 166 yards on only 15 attempts. That’s 11 yards per carry.
Both his pass attempts ended in touchdowns, the first from 30 yards out and the second from 50. And both first required improvisation. On the 50-yard score, Winfield rolled to his right, leaving two defenders in his wake, set his feet and dropped a pass to Marcell, who raced to the end zone.
They said it
Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins: “We’re just excited for (Winfield). It’s pretty incredible that he broke a rushing record here that was set by a guy who played for five years, and he’s basically had two seasons cut short, one with COVID and one with a hurricane. It’s just amazing what he’s able to do, and it’s a testament to the type of character he has.”
Winfield: “My dad’s friend is battling cancer, and the first thing he said when he got out the hospital, he wanted to catch a game. And I was like, it’s just the perfect chance. I could break the record, and I’ll give him the ball as a sign of love from me. To make him feel happy.”