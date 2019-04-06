To say this was quite a week would be a huge understatement. So many emotions and so much to touch on, some great blessings and some sadness.
I’ll start by saying that being inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday night is one of the greatest blessings in my life.
As I’ve said many times, sportswriters love to cover Hall of Famers and are not necessarily supposed to be honored in that way. But to be recognized in this way by a committee of high school sports administrators/coaches tells me that I’ve been doing some things right for more than 30 years.
I stress that there is an army of people working with me, who have helped make me look good. It includes desk staff and other writers. I also must give credit to the sports editor who hired me, Clifford “Butch” Muir and the two others I have worked with, Joseph Schiefelbein and Perryn Keys.
The notes of congratulations I’ve received have meant a lot to me and my family. Of course, I did get asked when I am planning to retire. My answer remains, “No plans to retire, I just get the chance to be really tired sometimes.”
But there was what I’ll call a partial retirement that is significant this past week. Catholic High’s Pete Boudreaux announced his retirement as head track coach, effective the end of the current season.
Boudreaux will remain at the school as head cross country coach and a teacher/guidance counselor.
Those of us in the track/cross country community are happy about that. It is easy to find coaches, former athletes etc., whose lives have been enriched by Pete Boudreaux. I know, because I’m one of them.
The very first event I covered for The Morning Advocate as a freelance writer in 1989 was the Catholic Invitational cross country meet. Pete and his wife, Pat, didn’t know it at the time, but they adopted a nervous adult sportswriter that day. And for that, I am truly grateful.
The sudden death of former East Ascension basketball star Ja’Cardo Hawkins, who died at his Houston work place Thursday, is so sad. According to St. Amant coach Travis Uzee, a former EAHS assistant coach, Hawkins had just started a new job and was doing well.
A colleague, Jerit Roser, posted a photo of the late Wayde Sims and Hawkins matched up against each other in a game five years ago. Just a reminder to all of us to never take anything or anyone in our lives for granted.