Nonselect capsules
Albany at North Webster
Class 3A
7 p.m. at NWHS-Springhill
RECORDS: No. 25 Albany 6-4; No, 8 North Webster 6-4
LAST WEEK: Albany lost to Loranger 35-34 OT; North Webster beat Loyola 32-23
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ALBANY: RB Justin Parrish, LB/TE Tyler Bates; NORTH WEBSTER: RB Lorenzo Johnson, QB Tyrell Markray.
NOTEWORTHY: Parrish ran for 330 yards last week. … Bates leads the AHS defense with over 100 tackles. .… Markray has 1,096 yards passing and 12 TDs.
Arcadia at East Iberville
Class 1A
7 p.m. at EIHS-St. Gabriel
RECORDS: No. 23 Arcadia 4-5; No. 10 East Iberville 6-4
LAST WEEK: Arcadia beat Lincoln Prep 58-6; East Iberville beat White Castle 40-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ARCADIA: RB CJ Russell; EAST IBERVILLE: QB Mike Triplett, OL/DL Justin Hollins, DL Willie Ware.
NOTEWORTHY: EIHS got the first football playoff win in school history last year. … CJ Russell has more than 2,700 yards rushing for Arcadia.
Baker at Marksville
Class 3A
At MHS-Marksville 7 p.m.
RECORDS: No. 17 Baker 6-4; No. 16 Marksville 6-4
LAST WEEK: Baker lost to University 43-0; Marksville lost to Caldwell Parish 13-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BAKER: RB Desmond Windon, OL/DL Dillon Cage, LB/FB Camryn King; MARKSVILLE: QB/DB Daniel Miller, LB/RB Javon Sampson, LB Clifford Champ.
NOTEWORTHY: Baker looks to give coach Eric Randall his first playoff win at the school. … Windon has more than 1,000 yards rushing. … Miller has 829 yards of offense.
Brusly at Eunice
Class 3A
7 p.m. at EHS
RECORDS: No. 31 Brusly 5-5; No. 2 Eunice 8-2
LAST WEEK: Brusly lost to Madison Prep 41-14; Eunice lost to Iota 35-34
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BRUSLY: RB Tyler Tussey, TE John LeBlanc, DB Sidney Moore; EUNICE: QB Simeon Ardoin, RB Avery Lee.
NOTEWORTHY: Brusly ran for more than 2,000 yards as a team this year. … Lee has rushed for more than 2,000 yards.
Capitol vs. East Feliciana
Class 2A
7 p.m. at EFMS-Clinton
RECORDS: Friendship Capitol 5-5; East Feliciana 5-5
LAST WEEK: Capitol lost to Jewel Sumner 20-6; East Feliciana beat Northeast 28-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CAPITOL: RB/WR Kastopha Hankton, OL Serente Cosey, DB De’Andre Selom; EAST FELICIANA: QB/DB Caleb Anderson, RB DeAndre Patin, OL/DL Cordarius Wright.
NOTEWORTHY: The District 8-2A rivals meet again to open the playoffs. … EFHS won 20-6 the first time the teams played.
Cecilia at Livonia
Class 4A
7 p.m. at LHS
RECORDS: No. 21 Cecilia 4-6; No. 12 Livonia
LAST WEEK: Cecilia beat Beau Chene 47-3; Livonia beat Opelousas 46-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CECILIA: WR Lance Williams, QB Tyler Abshire; LIVONIA: QB Kerri Wells, DB Shedron Cotton, DB Charles Harris.
NOTEWORTHY: District 5-4A rivals meet for the second time in three weeks. … Livonia won the first game 18-7. … Wells has more than 1,000 yards passing.
Central at Alexandria
Class 5A
7 p.m. at Alexandria Senior High
RECORDS: No. 24 Central 5-5; No. 9 Alexandria 7-3
LAST WEEK: Central beat Walker 35-21; Alexandria lost to Ouachita Parish 42-25
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CENTRAL: QB Sam Kenerson, WR Destin Franklin, LB Drew Lasseigne; ALEXANDRIA: RB Richard Chark, DB Bud Clark, DL Jacobian Guillory.
NOTEWORTHY: Kenerson has 1,211 yards passing. … Central coach Sid Edwards was once head coach at another Alexandria school, Menard. … Chark is the cousin of former ASH and LSU receiver DJ Chark.
Denham Springs at Sam Houston
Class 5A
7 p.m. at SHHS-Moss Bluff
RECORDS: No. 19 Denham Springs 6-4; No. 14 Sam Houston 8-2
LAST WEEK: Denham Springs beat Scotlandville 14-12; Sam Houston beat New Iberia 28-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DENHAM SPRINGS: LB Brennan LeBlanc, LB Davion Nassari, LB Tristan Duhe; SAM HOUSTON: RB Gerron Duhon, QB Kyle Bartley, LB Michael Harlow.
NOTEWORTHY: DSHS opens the playoffs on the road for the second straight year under coach Bill Conides. … The Yellow Jackets have the area’s top 5A/4A rusher in Tre Muse (1,214 yards, 13 TDs) and passer in Luke Lunsford (2,344, 24 TDs).
Donaldsonville at St. James
Class 3A
7 p.m. at SJHS
RECORDS: No. 24 Donaldsonville 5-5; No. 9 St. James 6-4
LAST WEEK: Donaldsonville lost to De La Salle 47-20; St. James lost to St. Charles Catholic 13-7 OT
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DONALDSONVILLE: RB Jaquavious Tenner, DL Rashad Landry, LB Trevon Dunn; ST. JAMES: QB Shamar Smith.
NOTEWORTHY: St. James defeated Donaldsonville 22-0 earlier in the season. … Smith has 989 yards passing and 802 yards rushing.
Dutchtown at John Ehret
Class 5A
7 p.m. at JEHS-Marrero
RECORDS: No. 29 Dutchtown 5-5; No. 4 John Ehret 9-1
LAST WEEK: Dutchtown beat McKinley 21-2; John Ehret beat Higgins 39-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUTCHTOWN: RB Dylan Sampson, WR Derrick Youngblood, DE Jyron Blakes; JOHN EHRET: QB Travis Mumphrey, LB Donte Starks.
NOTEWORTHY: The Griffins look to upset a higher seed in a first-round game for the second straight year. … Starks is an LSU commitment, while Mumphrey is committed to UNLV.
East St. John vs. East Ascension
Class 5A
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
RECORDS: No. 28 East St. John 5-5; No. 5 East Ascension 9-1
LAST WEEK: East St. John beat South Lafourche 50-0; East Ascension beat St. Amant 20-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ST. JOHN: QB Sean Shelby, WR Dontae Fleming, DB Jarius Monroe; EAST ASCENSION: RB Ethan Bagwell, PK Alberto Ontiveros, P Kade Kernan.
NOTEWORTHY: ESJ is the third River Parish team East Ascension has played this year. … The Spartans already have wins over Lutcher and St. Charles Catholic. … Jason Wakefield has 1,596 yards passing for EAHS.
Hahnville at Walker
Class 5A
7 p.m. at WHS
RECORDS: No. 22 Hahnville 5-5; No. 11 Walker 8-2
LAST WEEK: Hahnville beat H.L. Bourgeois 49-0; Walker lost to Central 35-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: HAHNVILLE: QB Andrew Robison; WALKER: FS/RB BJ Lockhart, SS Calvin Watson, DL Ke’Andre Ventress.
NOTEWORTHY: QB Ethan McMasters (2,163 yards, 21 TDs) and WR Brian Thomas (45-1,043, 8 TDs) are Walker's offensive leaders. … Robison passed for 161 yards and two TDs for Hahnville last week.
LaSalle at Slaughter Charter
Class 1A
7 p.m. at SCC
RECORDS: No. 17 LaSalle 4-5; No. 16 Slaughter Community Charter 5-5
LAST WEEK: LaSalle beat Block 34-8; Slaughter beat Ascension Christian 48-25
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LASALLE: QB/DB Jason Baum, TE Hunter Daigneault; SLAUGHTER: RB/DB DaMiquin Minor, WR/DB DeMarco Goss, OL/DL Christen Armstead.
NOTEWORTHY: LaSalle lost in the first round of the playoffs the past two seasons. … This is Slaughter’s first time hosting a playoff game in its second year as a varsity program.
Live Oak at Acadiana
Class 5A
7 p.m. at AHS-Scott
RECORDS: No. 30 Live Oak 5-5; No. 3 Acadiana 9-1
LAST WEEK: Live Oak lost to Holy Cross 24-14; Acadiana beat Lafayette 35-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVE OAK: WR Rhett Roseveer, SS Eli Johnson, RB Kee Hawkins; ACADIANA: RB Dillan Monette, RB Larryll Greene.
NOTEWORTHY: The two teams met in the quarterfinals a year ago with AHS winning 17-14. … Hawkins has battled an ankle injury but still leads the team with 832 rushing yards and five TDs.
Lutcher at Breaux Bridge
Class 4A
7 p.m. at BBHS
RECORDS: No. 18 Lutcher 6-4; No. 15 Breaux Bridge 7-3
LAST WEEK: Lutcher lost to Plaquemine 35-19; Breaux Bridge lost to St. Martinville 30-28
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LUTCHER: QB Kolby Bourgeois, RB Rondell Mealey Jr., DB Zane McCrary; BREAUX BRIDGE: WR Dartravien Girod, RB Kavion Martin.
NOTEWORTHY: Bourgeois and Mealey lead the Lutcher offense in a big way. … Mealey has 951 yards rushing and 12 TDs. … Bourgeois has passed for 2,088 yards and 28 TDs.
Madison Prep at Jewel Sumner
Class 3A
7 p.m. at JSHS-Kentwood
RECORDS: No. 26 Madison Prep 4-6; No. 7 Sumner 7-3
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat Brusly 41-14; Sumner beat Capitol 20-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: QB Zeon Chriss, WR/DB Joel Williams, DL Michael Williams; SUMNER: LB Jake Fontenot, DL Chester Martin.
NOTEWORTHY: Madison Prep is trying to improve on a second-round exit in 2017. … The Chargers were the 2A runner-up two years ago.
Merryville at White Castle
Class 1A
7 p.m. at WCHS
RECORDS: No. 19 Merryville 4-7; No. 14 White Castle 3-7
LAST WEEK: Merryville lost to St. Edmund 49-0; White Castle lost to East Iberville 40-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MERRYVILLE: RB Cam’ron Williams; WHITE CASTLE: QB/RB/LB Javier Batiste, WR/DB Unique Young, DB Barry Richard.
NOTEWORTHY: Merryville won a playoff a game for the first time since 1992 last year. … Javier Batiste led White Castle and had over 1,000 all-purpose yards in the regular season.
Northeast at Lake Arthur
Class 2A
7 p.m. at LAHS
RECORDS: No. 22 Northeast 3-6; No. 11 Lake Arthur 6-4
LAST WEEK: Northeast lost to East Feliciana 28-8; Lake Arthur lost to Notre Dame 55-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTHEAST: WR Jascent Scott, LB Quoshane Kelly, DB Elijah Williams; LAKE ARTHUR: RB Torrell Levias.
NOTEWORTHY: Northeast last played Lake Arthur in the playoffs in 1995. … Ninth-consecutive playoff appearance for Lake Arthur. They’ve lost five times in the first round in that stretch and haven’t reached the quarterfinals since 1980.
Port Allen at Rosepine
Class 2A
7 p.m. at RHS
RECORDS: No. 29 Port Allen 3-7; No. 4 Rosepine 10-0
LAST WEEK: Port Allen beat The Church Academy 31-0; Rosepine beat East Beauregard 46-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PORT ALLEN: RB/DB Edward Wilson, OL/DL Traevon Scott; ROSEPINE: LB Scott Wisby.
NOTEWORTHY: Rosepine’s first undefeated season. They have never reached the quarterfinals ... PAHS clinched a playoff spot with two late-season wins.
St. Amant vs. Captain Shreve
Class 5A
7 p.m. at Lee Hedges Stadium-Shreveport
RECORDS: No. 17 St. Amant 7-3; No. 16 Captain Shreve 7-3
LAST WEEK: St. Amant lost to East Ascension 20-13; Captain Shreve lost to Evangel Christian 27-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. AMANT: RB KJ Franklin, DE Johnny Johnson; CAPTAIN SHREVE: RB DJ Fleming, QB Darrius Grant, RB LeDerien Freison.
NOTEWORTHY: Game will feature two 1,000-yard rushers in St. Amant’s Franklin (1,188) and Shreve’s Fleming (1,103). … Freison has scored 15 TDs.
Sulphur at Zachary
Class 5A
7 p.m. at ZHS
RECORDS: No. 27 Sulphur 5-5; No. 6 Zachary 8-2
LAST WEEK: Sulphur lost to Comeaux 30-27; Zachary beat Belaire 45-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SULPHUR: QB Morgan Clark, LB Jake LaFleur, RB/WR Branden Walker; ZACHARY: OL Dylan Landry, Jayden Williams, DL Cedric Brown.
NOTEWORTHY: Zachary beat Sulphur 54-32 in the opening round of the playoffs in 2015. … QB Keilon Brown has 2,419 yards total offense. … LaFleur is the son of former LSU TE David LaFleur.
West Feliciana at Church Point
Class 3A
7 p.m. at CPHS
RECORDS: No. 20 West Feliciana 5-5; No. 13 Church Point 7-3
LAST WEEK: West Feliciana lost to Kinder 23-7; Church Point beat Port Barre 42-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST FELICIANA: OL Adarius Franklin, LB Malik Jacob, DB Sanders Nelson; CHURCH POINT: RB Rodney Dupuis, DL Tony Gibson, DL Ben Henry.
NOTEWORTHY: West Feliciana is the defending 3A champions. … Church Point beat No. 2 Eunice, No. 3 Kaplan and lost to No. 1 Iota by 3 points in the regular season.
Westgate at Plaquemine
Class 4A
7 p.m. at PHS’ Canova Stadium
RECORDS: No. 25 Westgate 6-4; No. 8 Plaquemine 8-2
LAST WEEK: Westgate beat Northside 47-0; Plaquemine beat Lutcher 35-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WESTGATE: WR Kayshon Boutte, RB Tyreese Jackson, LB Keith Lopez; PLAQUEMINE: SS Treyvon Leblanc, OL Brockhim Wicks, DL Christian Jenkins.
NOTEWORTHY: Westgate has a high-powered offense led by LSU wide receiver commitment Kayshon Boutte, who has 34 catches for 507 yards and six TDs. … Plaquemine’s run-oriented offense features McClay with 927 yards and 12 TDs.
Select capsules
Catholic-PC at St. Edmund
Division IV
7 p.m. at St. Edmund-Eunice
RECORDS: No. 10 Catholic-Point Coupee 7-2; No. 7 St. Edmund 9-1
LAST WEEK: CHSPC lost to Opelousas Catholic 12-0; St. Edmund beat Merryville 49-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC-PC: FB/LB Colin Grezaffi, OL/DL Andrew Bonaventure, OL/DL Will Dunham; ST. EDMUND: QB Brad Miller.
NOTEWORTHY: The teams used to be in the same Class 1A district. … SEHS moved into the Class 1A top 10 this week and Catholic-PC dropped out. SEHS is back-to-back district champs for the first time since 2004-05.
Hanson vs. Ascension Catholic
Division IV
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: No. 15 Hanson Memorial 3-7; No. 2 Ascension Catholic 9-1
LAST WEEK: Hanson beat Centerville 27-20; Ascension Catholic beat St. John 35-26
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: OL Alex Gros, OL Sam Mire, OL Jacob Matirne.
NOTEWORTHY: Ascension Catholic wants to control the ball and get back to playing at a defensive level that helped them win nine games in the regular season. They gave up 26 points last week after holding the previous two opponents to single digits.
Menard at Episcopal
Division III
7 p.m. at EHS
RECORDS: No. 9 Menard 5-5; No. 8 Episcopal 6-4
LAST WEEK: Menard beat Red River 14-6; Episcopal lost to Dunham 42-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MENARD: QB Cameron Miguez, OL/DL Jack Dekeyzer, LB Coby Lovely; EPISCOPAL: RB Austin Jemison, RB Brandan Garrido, OL Ethan Massengale.
NOTEWORTHY: Episocpal’s Austin Jemison rushed for 1,459 yards and 17 touchdowns in the regular season.
St. Michael at E.D. White
Division II
7 p.m. at EDW-Thibodaux
RECORDS: No. 11 St. Michael 5-5; No. 6 E.D. White 7-3
LAST WEEK: St. Michael beat Tara 35-14; E.D. White beat Vandebilt Catholic 35-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MICHAEL: LB Taylor Marcello, OL Payton LeBlanc, TE Mark Albano; E.D. WHITE: QB Brandon Legendre, WR Peyton Amedee.
NOTEWORTHY: The Warriors seek their first playoff win and will rely on an option offense. … TCHS prefers to throw the ball.
St. Mary’s vs. Southern Lab
Division IV
7 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium
RECORDS: No. 16 St. Mary’s 3-7; No. 1 Southern Lab 9-1
LAST WEEK: St. Mary’s lost to Logansport 49-6; Southern Lab beat Kentwood 28-9
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MARY’S: QB Parker Bankston, DB William Broadway; SOUTHERN LAB: RB Tyrion Davis, OL Kardell Thomas.
NOTEWORTHY: This is Southern Lab’s first year back in the playoffs after a one-year ban by LHSAA.
Scotlandville vs. Brother Martin
Division I
7 p.m. at Tad Gormley Stadium-New Orleans
RECORDS: No. 11 Scotlandville 4-5; No. 6 Brother Martin 6-4
LAST WEEK: Scotlandville lost to Denham Springs 14-12; Brother Martin beat Jesuit 6-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SCOTLANDVILLE: QB Cameron Armstead, LB Tyler Harrison, DE Deonte Bell; BROTHER MARTIN: QB Garrett Mmahat,.
NOTEWORTHY: Scotlandville was a Division I semifinalist last season. … The teams meet for the third straight year in the playoffs and Scotlandville has won both. … Mmahat, a freshman, passed for 152 yards last week.
Teurlings at Parkview
7 p.m. at PBS
RECORDS: No. 10 Teurlings Catholic 4-6; No. 7 Parkview Baptist 4-6
LAST WEEK: Teurlings lost to Carencro 41-34 OT; Parkview beat Woodlawn 44-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: TEURLINGS: RB Landon Trosclair, LT Thomas Perry, LB Garrett Russo; PARKVIEW: RB/DB Terry Tolliver, QB/DB Dustin Philippe, LB/FB Conner Reid.
NOTEWORTHY: PBS beat Teurlings 38-21 in the Division II quarterfinals in 2016. … Kyle Washington helps lead the PBS offense with 408 yards receiving.