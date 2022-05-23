Byron Turner loves Belaire High, and giving back to his alma mater is a way of life.
“My experiences in high school were so important,” Turner said. “The way the teachers, coaches and the staff poured into all of us student made us who we are.
“They gave us knowledge and the confidence to be successful. I want to try and do the same.”
Turner, a 1987 Belaire graduate, is the winner of The Advocate's 2022 Spirit Award, given to a person who goes above and beyond to support a local school's sports program.
He was a three-sport athlete who went on to compete in football and track at Southern University before entering the military via the ROTC program at SU.
Working as a mortgage company analyst is only part of who Turner is today. He runs a local track club, the U.S. Express, and is a fixture at track meets in Louisiana and beyond as vice president for Adkins Track.
Turner makes plenty of time for Belaire. He works as a mentor and supports faculty and staff. When Turner is not able to stop by Belaire, he stays in touch with coaches, teachers and administrators, offering help.
“Most people write a check or come to a game,” Belaire athletic director/football coach Byron Wade said. “Byron Turner is hands-on and is up for doing any task you ask him to do.
“He was our announcer for two football games this year, including homecoming. He got someone to make cast-iron sleds for our team, and he helped us raise money to buy new uniforms. And he fed the team before our playoff game — Belaire’s first in 17 years.”
Wade always wears a Belaire T-shirt when working concessions at LSU as a school fundraiser. He has met many Bengal alumni at LSU.
“I always ask if they know Byron Turner, and right away their faces light up,” Wade said. “That tells you everything you need to know.”