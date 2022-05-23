ELI HOLSTEIN

FOOTBALL • ZACHARY

Holstein led the Broncos to a 15-0 record and the Class 5A title. He was voted Offensive MVP on the All-Metro Class 5A/4A team and Class 5A all-state team. He passed for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns. Holstein had 518 yards rushing and 14 TDs.

CALEB ACKMAN

CROSS COUNTRY • ZACHARY

Ackman started a season of success by winning his first fall race, and he never stopped excelling. A senior who was voted the Outstanding Runner on the All-Metro team by local coaches, Ackman ran the area’s top three-mile time of 15 minutes, 10.1 seconds.

CHRISTOPHER RICHARDSON

SWIMMING • UNIVERSITY

Richardson set an all-divisions LHSAA record of 1 minute, 37.91 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle and set three Capital City Swim League records. He was Outstanding Swimmer at the LHSAA’s Division III meet and was a CCSL Swimmer of the Year.

RAYDEN INGRAM

WRESTLING • LIVE OAK

It was a season of perfection for Ingram, who compiled a 36-0 record as 145-pounder. He won the Louisiana Classic, Greater Baton Rouge Metro and LHSAA Division I titles. Ingram had a four-year record of 124-25 and earned Outstanding Wrestler honors at the Metro tournament.

AXEL AGURCIA

SOCCER • DENHAM SPRINGS

Agurcia was selected the area’s All-Metro MVP and Division I, District 3 overall MVP for the second straight season. He led the Yellow Jackets to the Division I quarterfinals. The center-midfielder had 27 goals and 12 assists and is now a four-time All-Metro selection.

JALEN BOLDEN

SOCCER • ZACHARY

Bolden earned a litany of accolades while leading the Broncos to a second straight Class 5A crown with averages of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 4.0 assists. The ULM commitment was voted the Outstanding Player of District 4-5A, Class 5A and in the 5A title game.

KAIDEN LANG

POWERLIFTING • CENTRAL

Lang simply overpowered the competition at the LHSAA’s Division I meet by over 100 total pounds while competing at 275 pounds. He had a total lift of 1,700 pounds with a squat of 710 pounds and a deadlift of 690 pounds.

PRESTON WEST

BOWLING • DUTCHTOWN

There are trendsetters and record-setters. West was both. He set a Louisiana high school record with a regular-season game average of 238.38 pins to lead the Griffins to the playoffs, where they set another state record for a six-player scratch score.

CODY MIDBOE

GYMNASTICS • WALKER

Midboe, a junior, had missed previous LHSAA meets because of injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, he won the Level 10 all-around title at his first LHSAA meet. He had an overall score of 73.700 points. Midboe posted top marks in five of the six events.

MICHAEL DUDLEY

TENNIS • THE DUNHAM SCHOOL

Twice as nice is perhaps the best way to frame Dudley’s senior season for the Division IV Tigers. He finished with a 12-0 record and won a second consecutive Division IV singles title, which helped Dunham claim a runner-up team finish.

BOYD OWENS

GOLF • EPISCOPAL

Owens was the area’s only LHSAA individual champion, winning a one-hole playoff to claim the Division III title. He ranked among local leaders in the regular season and shot a 66 to place second at regional. Owens had a 5-under-par 139 at the Division III tournament.

WINSTON DECUIR

TRACK • CATHOLIC

Decuir excelled in sprints/middle distance while helping the Bears win their first 5A title since 2019. He won the 800 meters in 1 minute, 54.97 seconds and had the area’s top 400 time of 46.90. His anchor leg helped Catholic win the 4x400 relay.

DJ PRIMEAUX

BASEBALL • CENTRAL

Primeaux helped the 5A Wildcats advance to the quarterfinals. He was 10-4 on the mound with a 1.57 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 80⅓ innings. Primeaux also batted .422 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 29 RBIs.

Athlete of the Year Winners through the Years

1986: BUCKY RICHARDSON, Broadmoor High School

1987: TODD KINCHEN, Trafton Academy

1988: JAMES MIMS, La. School for the Deaf

1989: BRADFORD BANTA, University High School

1990: DANIELLE SCOTT, Woodlawn High School

1991: REGINALD HAYES, Broadmoor High School

1992: MONTE BURKE, Catholic-Pointe Coupee

1993: SHAEETA BROWN, Brusly

1994: TREY McCLURE, Central

1995: TODD McCLURE, Central (boys); APRIL BROWN, Episcopal (girls)

1996: JIMMY WILLIAMS, Episcopal (boys); JENNY STREIFFER, Baton Rouge High (girls)

1997: TRAVIS MINOR, Catholic (boys); ASHLEY LEWIS, Central (girls).

1998: KENDRICK SHANKLIN, Catholic (boys); SHELLY RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)

1999: ERIC LOUIS, Zachary (boys); BRITNEY HURST, Southern Lab (girls)

2000: MICHAEL CLAYTON, Christian Life (boys); KATE RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)

2001: MARCUS SPEARS, Southern Lab (boys), KATE RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)

2002: RYAN LEWIS, Central (boys); SEIMONE AUGUSTUS, Capitol (girls)

2003: JAY LUCAS, Redemptorist (boys); MEGHAN O’LEARY, Episcopal (girls)

2004: GLEN DAVIS, University (boys); KELLIE EUBANKS, St. Amant (girls)

2005: CARY KOCH, Dunham School (boys); FAITH PETERS, University (girls)

2006: ANDREW LOUPE, Episcopal (boys); TIFFANY WESLEY, Parkview Baptist (girls)

2007: CHAD JONES, Southern Lab (boys); TEAGRA CLIFTON, Capitol (girls)

2008: RYAN LEWIS, Catholic (boys); JASMINE SCOTT, St. Michael (girls)

2009: JULIUS WARMSLEY, St. Michael (boys); TAYLOR MIMS, Episcopal (girls)

2010: JEREMY MEYERS, St. Michael (boys); KK BABIN, St. Michael (girls)

2011: RONALD MARTIN, White Castle (boys); DOMINIQUE BRISCO, Baton Rouge High (girls)

2012: LANDON COLLINS, Dutchtown (boys), BRITNEY WASHINGTON, West Feliciana

2013: DARIAN CLAIBORNE, Port Allen (boys), TONI RODRIGUEZ, St. Amant (girls)

2014: JAZZ FERGUSON, West Feliciana (boys), KARA GREMILLION, St. Amant (girls)

2015: JAZZ FERGUSON, West Feliciana (boys), KARA GREMILLION, St. Amant (girls)

2016: COLIN BONE, Catholic High (boys), NICKY DAWSON, Parkview Baptist (girls)

2017: BRIGGS BOURGEOIS, St. Amant (boys); JANIE O’CONNOR, Zachary (girls)

2018: JAVONTE SMART, Scotlandville (boys); RAEGAN WILLIS, Central (girls)

2019: KEILON BROWN, Zachary (boys); MARY-CATHRYN COMEAUX. Brusly (girls)

2020: No Star of Stars event

2021: CHRISTOPHER HILTON JR., Zachary (boys); ARIEL PEDIGO, Parkview Baptist (girls)

2022: BRYCE LEONARD, Ascension Catholic (boys); AVA RICHE, St. Joseph’s Academy (girls)