GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALIST
St. Amant softball
The Gators are always considered a traditional softball power because of past successes. However, few expected St. Amant to finish among the top teams in Class 5A despite a series of solid wins.
A lineup that featured seven first-year starters was a major reason why some softball followers looked past St. Amant (28-2-1). But an impressive win over defending champion Ouachita Parish was a sign of a good things to come.
A nail-biting semifinal win over another local team, Walker, was followed by a come-from-behind victory over Barbe in the 5A title game — a win that gave St. Amant its first softball title since 2006.