St. Amant players celebrate after winning the Class 5A championship game of the LHSAA softball championships at Frasch Park in Sulphur on April 27

 Provided photo by Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press

GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR FINALIST

St. Amant softball

The Gators are always considered a traditional softball power because of past successes. However, few expected St. Amant to finish among the top teams in Class 5A despite a series of solid wins.

A lineup that featured seven first-year starters was a major reason why some softball followers looked past St. Amant (28-2-1). But an impressive win over defending champion Ouachita Parish was a sign of a good things to come.

A nail-biting semifinal win over another local team, Walker, was followed by a come-from-behind victory over Barbe in the 5A title game — a win that gave St. Amant its first softball title since 2006.

