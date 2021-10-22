Vying for sole rights to the top spot of District 7-4A, Belaire couldn’t contain St. Michael’s run game in Friday’s 35-6 loss.
The Bengals were tied with Liberty High for the lead in District 7-4A, but struggled to find any rhythm on offense with district title hopes on the line. The Warriors (4-3, 3-1 7-4A), meanwhile, found enough opportunity just before the half to give themselves a three-score cushion while their defense stalled the Bengals’ offense until the third quarter, when quarterback Lecoreyan Compton picked up a botched snap and found Makih Palmer for an 80-yard touchdown off the screen.
How it was won
Both squads made their fair share of mistakes — evidenced by the five fumbles combined — but the Warriors managed to capitalize on the right mistake at the right time when their special teams unit blocked down in Belaire’s redzone before scooping it up and scoring the game’s first touchdown.
Compton threw his second interception of the night on the following drive, setting up St. Michael to turn a scoreless stalemate into a two-score lead in less than two minutes.
For his part, Compton also broke two of Belaire’s biggest plays on offense and led the Bengals in yards rushing, but couldn’t piece together a drive that ended with a touchdown in the first half. Running back Denichlass Jeter also found tough sledding in the running game as the Bengals’ offensive line struggled to beat St. Michael off the snap.
The second half brought much of the same, but the Compton managed to rack up 154 yards on two passes, one of which went for a touchdown.
Player of the Game
Damon Blocker, QB, St. Michael: Blocker was quiet as a passer for most of the night, but made his mark on a 56-yard touchdown run up the middle in the second quarter. The touchdown was his second of the night, after he tucked another in from four yards out following Compton’s second interception. He added one more on a 66-yard run.
They said it
Belaire coach Byron Wade: “I expect us to be resilient as we always have. The only thing I like about this is now we have to learn from our loss and our mistakes. I can truly prove to them now that we’ve been fortunate over the season to make mistakes and still win ball games. Now we understand when we play good teams, like we will the rest of our season, that we’re gonna pay for our mistakes.”
St. Michael coach Zach Leger: “We set a goal for ourselves to win distict every year. We told them after the to loss Liberty that it wasn’t over, and a win like this really energizes us going into games with Plaquemine and Istrouma.”
Notable
Compton managed to tally 175 yards through the air thanks to catches of 74 and 80 yards from Cameron Johnson and Palmer. He finished with five completions on 15 attempts.