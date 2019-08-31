Thursday
Ascension Catholic Jamboree
At Boutte Stadium Donaldsonville
Ascension Catholic 12, Episcopal 6
Denham Springs Jamboree
At DSHS
Dutchtown 17 Denham Springs 7
FG River Parishes Jamboree
At St. James
Assumption vs. Port Allen
East St. John vs. West St. John
Hahnville Jamboree
Jesuit 40, Bonnabel 7
Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree
At Cajun Field
Cecilia 21, Lafayette14
Carencro 20, Breaux Bridge 0
Comeaux 21, Northside 6
Friday
EBR Kickoff Classic
At Broadmoor
Broadmoor 12, Glen Oaks 0
Tara 12, Mentorship 6
Capitol vs. Istrouma
At Scotlandville
Northeast 28, Belaire 6
Scotlandville 13, Baker 0
Ross Downing Jamboree
At Ascension Christian
East Iberville 19, Central Private 6
Ascension Christian vs. Houma Christian
Houma Christian vs. St. John
St. John vs. Ascension Christian
Catholic High Jamboree
At Memorial Stadium
Catholic High 42, Walker 12
Catholic-PC Jamboree
At NRG Field-New Roads
Lafayette Christian 20, Catholic-PC 0
Central Jamboree
At Central
Central 28, Livonia 6
Complete Collision Jamboree
At Zachary’s Bronco Stadium
Zachary 28, West Feliciana 6
East Jefferson Jamboree
At Joe Yenni Stadium-Metairie
East Ascension 49 East Jefferson 16
FG River Parishes Jamboree
At St. James
Donaldsonville vs. McMain, 6 p.m.
St. James vs. Vandebilt Catholic
Hughes Insurance Jamboree
At The Pit-St. Amant Middle School
Hammond vs. St. Amant
AllStar Automotive Jamboree
At Live Oak-Watson
Live Oak 28, West Jefferson 19
McKinley Jamboree
At McKinley
Madison Prep vs. McKinley, n.
North Oaks Sports Medicine
At Albany High
Independence 8, Springfield 0
Albany vs. Pope John Paul II
Parkview Baptist Jamboree
At PBS
St. Michael vs. Parkview Baptist
Plaquemine Jamboree
At Plaquemine High
Plaquemine 21, Brusly 10
Slaughter Charter Jamboree
At Slaughter Community Charter
Thrive Academy vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge
East Feliciana vs. Slaughter Charter
University Jamboree
At UHS’ Gill Stadium-Boss Field
The Dunham School vs. University, 6:45 p.m.
Statewide
Acadiana 27, Teurlings 13
Alexandria 14, Caldwell Parish 12
Bastrop 26, Crossett, Ark. 13
Bowling Green 14, Centreville Academy, Miss. 12
Briarfield 58, Riverdale Academy 6
Buckeye 34, Lena Northwood 6
Claiborne 50, Rebul Academy, Miss. 0
Eunice 14, Iota 7
Franklinton Accadey 62, Christian Collegiate 26
Kaplan 18, Rayne 0
Kinder 21, Oakdale 0
Many 15, Leesville 15
Neville 17, West Monroe 13
Palmer Ridge Colo 28, Northshore 20
Ouachita Christian 27, Franklin Parish 0
Prairie View 62, Union Christian 28
River Oaks 17, East Rankin Academy, Miss. 16
St. Louis 23, La Grange 0
Sulphur 28, Washington-Marion 20
Tensas Academy 50, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 14
Westlake 34, East Beauregard 14
Clinton Christian, Miss. 54, CHEF 8
Dallas Bishop Dunne, Texas 20, Evangel 14
Kinder 20, Oberlin 0
Parklane Academy, Miss. 21, Silliman 14
Notre Dame 21, Southside 14
Riverfield 50, Tri-County Acad, Miss. 49
Saratoga West Hardin, Texas 20, Acadiana Christian 6
South Lafourche 20, H.L. Bourgeois 14, OT
St. Louis 23, LaGrange 0
Tensas Acad 55, Prentiss Christian Miss 14
Westlake 34, East Beauregard 14
Chalmette Jamboree
Holy Cross vs. Belle Chasse, 6 p.m.
Douglass vs. Chalmette, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Brothers Jamboree
(at St. Paul’s Hunter Stadium)
Rummel vs. St. Paul’s
Country Day Jamboree
(at Pan American Stadium)
Hannan 23, Cohen 0
St. Charles 21, Country Day 7
Covington Jamboree
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Sumner, 5 p.m.
Loranger vs. Kentwood, 6:30 p.m.
Covington 27, Salmen 0
East Bank vs. West Bank
(at Gormley)
McDonogh 35 vs. Landry-Walker,
Helen Cox vs. Warren Easton
Kennedy vs. Karr
Ed Reed Destrehan Jamboree
Destrehan 35, Lutcher 14
Eddie Robinson Classic
(at Grambling State)
Lincoln Prep vs. Carroll, 5 p.m.
Arcadia vs. Rayville, 7 p.m.
Ehret vs. Evangel, 8:30 p.m.
Fisher Jamboree
Abramson Sci vs. Higgins, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Fisher, 7:30 p.m.
Ben Franklin Jamboree
Livingston Collegiate vs. Ben Franklin
Lafourche-Terrebonne Parish
(at Thibodaux)
South Terrebonne vs. Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.
Ellender vs. Thibodaux, 8 p.m.
Live Oak Jamboree
West Jefferson vs. Live Oak
Lusher Jamboree
Kenner Discovery vs. Lusher
Mandeville Jamboree
Woodlawn-BR vs. Mandeville,.
Newman Jamboree
St. Martin’s vs. Northlake Christian
Newman 50, Sophie Wright 15
Northshore Jamboree
(at Lakeshore)
Pearl River vs. Northshore
Lakeshore 14, Slidell 0
North Oaks Sports Medicine South Tangi Jamboree
(at Ponchtoula)
Brother Martin 35, Fontainebleau 14
Ponchatoula 22, De La Salle 14
Raising Canes East Jefferson
(at Yenni)
Crescent City (J.V.) vs. Haynes
East Ascension vs. East Jefferson
Shaw Jamboree
Riverdale vs. Shaw, 7 p.m.
TGMC Community Sports Institute Jamboree
(at Terrebonne)
H.L. Bourgeois vs. South Lafourche,
E.D. White 7, Terrebonne 7
Our Lady of Angels Hospital/Washington Parish Jamboree
(at Bogalusa)
Franklinton vs. Pine, 6 p.m.
Varnado vs. Bogalusa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
St. Aug Nick Conner Jamboree
(at Gormley)
South Plaquemines vs. Riverside, 3 p.m.
St. Helena vs. Carver, 5 p.m.
Booker T. Washington vs. St. Augustine, 7 p.m.