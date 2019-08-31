Thursday

Ascension Catholic Jamboree

At Boutte Stadium Donaldsonville

Ascension Catholic 12, Episcopal 6

Denham Springs Jamboree

At DSHS

Dutchtown 17 Denham Springs 7

FG River Parishes Jamboree

At St. James

Assumption vs. Port Allen

East St. John vs. West St. John

Hahnville Jamboree

Jesuit 40, Bonnabel 7

Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree

At Cajun Field

Cecilia 21, Lafayette14

Carencro 20, Breaux Bridge 0

Comeaux 21, Northside 6

Friday

EBR Kickoff Classic

At Broadmoor

Broadmoor 12, Glen Oaks 0

Tara 12, Mentorship 6

Capitol vs. Istrouma

At Scotlandville

Northeast 28, Belaire 6

Scotlandville 13, Baker 0

Ross Downing Jamboree

At Ascension Christian

East Iberville 19, Central Private 6

Ascension Christian vs. Houma Christian

Houma Christian vs. St. John

St. John vs. Ascension Christian

Catholic High Jamboree

At Memorial Stadium

Catholic High 42, Walker 12

Catholic-PC Jamboree

At NRG Field-New Roads

Lafayette Christian 20, Catholic-PC 0

Central Jamboree

At Central

Central 28, Livonia 6

Complete Collision Jamboree

At Zachary’s Bronco Stadium

Zachary 28, West Feliciana 6

East Jefferson Jamboree

At Joe Yenni Stadium-Metairie

East Ascension 49 East Jefferson 16

FG River Parishes Jamboree

At St. James

Donaldsonville vs. McMain, 6 p.m.

St. James vs. Vandebilt Catholic

Hughes Insurance Jamboree

At The Pit-St. Amant Middle School

Hammond vs. St. Amant

AllStar Automotive Jamboree

At Live Oak-Watson

Live Oak 28, West Jefferson 19

McKinley Jamboree

At McKinley

Madison Prep vs. McKinley, n.

North Oaks Sports Medicine

At Albany High

Independence 8, Springfield 0

Albany vs. Pope John Paul II

Parkview Baptist Jamboree

At PBS

St. Michael vs. Parkview Baptist

Plaquemine Jamboree

At Plaquemine High

Plaquemine 21, Brusly 10

Slaughter Charter Jamboree

At Slaughter Community Charter

Thrive Academy vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge

East Feliciana vs. Slaughter Charter

University Jamboree

At UHS’ Gill Stadium-Boss Field

The Dunham School vs. University, 6:45 p.m.

Statewide

Acadiana 27, Teurlings 13

Alexandria 14, Caldwell Parish 12

Bastrop 26, Crossett, Ark. 13

Bowling Green 14, Centreville Academy, Miss. 12

Briarfield 58, Riverdale Academy 6

Buckeye 34, Lena Northwood 6

Claiborne 50, Rebul Academy, Miss. 0

Eunice 14, Iota 7

Franklinton Accadey 62, Christian Collegiate 26

Kaplan 18, Rayne 0

Kinder 21, Oakdale 0

Many 15, Leesville 15

Neville 17, West Monroe 13

Palmer Ridge Colo 28, Northshore 20

Ouachita Christian 27, Franklin Parish 0

Prairie View 62, Union Christian 28

River Oaks 17, East Rankin Academy, Miss. 16

St. Louis 23, La Grange 0

Sulphur 28, Washington-Marion 20

Tensas Academy 50, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 14

Westlake 34, East Beauregard 14

Clinton Christian, Miss. 54, CHEF 8

Dallas Bishop Dunne, Texas 20, Evangel 14

Kinder 20, Oberlin 0

Many 15, Leesville 15

Neville 17, West Monroe 13

Ouachita Chrisitan 27, Franklin Parish 0

Parklane Academy, Miss. 21, Silliman 14

Notre Dame 21, Southside 14

Riverfield 50, Tri-County Acad, Miss. 49

Saratoga West Hardin, Texas 20, Acadiana Christian 6

South Lafourche 20, H.L. Bourgeois 14, OT

St. Louis 23, LaGrange 0

Tensas Acad 55, Prentiss Christian Miss 14

Westlake 34, East Beauregard 14

Chalmette Jamboree

Holy Cross vs. Belle Chasse, 6 p.m.

Douglass vs. Chalmette, 7:30 p.m.

Christian Brothers Jamboree

(at St. Paul’s Hunter Stadium)

Rummel vs. St. Paul’s

Country Day Jamboree

(at Pan American Stadium)

Hannan 23, Cohen 0

St. Charles 21, Country Day 7

Covington Jamboree

St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Sumner, 5 p.m.

Loranger vs. Kentwood, 6:30 p.m.

Covington 27, Salmen 0

East Bank vs. West Bank

(at Gormley)

McDonogh 35 vs. Landry-Walker,

Helen Cox vs. Warren Easton

Kennedy vs. Karr

Ed Reed Destrehan Jamboree

Destrehan 35, Lutcher 14

Eddie Robinson Classic

(at Grambling State)

Lincoln Prep vs. Carroll, 5 p.m.

Arcadia vs. Rayville, 7 p.m.

Ehret vs. Evangel, 8:30 p.m.

Fisher Jamboree

Abramson Sci vs. Higgins, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Fisher, 7:30 p.m.

Ben Franklin Jamboree

Livingston Collegiate vs. Ben Franklin

Lafourche-Terrebonne Parish

(at Thibodaux)

South Terrebonne vs. Central Lafourche, 6 p.m.

Ellender vs. Thibodaux, 8 p.m.

Live Oak Jamboree

West Jefferson vs. Live Oak

Lusher Jamboree

Kenner Discovery vs. Lusher

Mandeville Jamboree

Woodlawn-BR vs. Mandeville,.

Newman Jamboree

St. Martin’s vs. Northlake Christian

Newman 50, Sophie Wright 15

Northshore Jamboree

(at Lakeshore)

Pearl River vs. Northshore

Lakeshore 14, Slidell 0

North Oaks Sports Medicine South Tangi Jamboree

(at Ponchtoula)

Brother Martin 35, Fontainebleau 14

Ponchatoula 22, De La Salle 14

Raising Canes East Jefferson

(at Yenni)

Crescent City (J.V.) vs. Haynes

East Ascension vs. East Jefferson

Shaw Jamboree

Riverdale vs. Shaw, 7 p.m.

TGMC Community Sports Institute Jamboree

(at Terrebonne)

H.L. Bourgeois vs. South Lafourche,

E.D. White 7, Terrebonne 7

Our Lady of Angels Hospital/Washington Parish Jamboree

(at Bogalusa)

Franklinton vs. Pine, 6 p.m.

Varnado vs. Bogalusa, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

St. Aug Nick Conner Jamboree

(at Gormley)

South Plaquemines vs. Riverside, 3 p.m.

St. Helena vs. Carver, 5 p.m.

Booker T. Washington vs. St. Augustine, 7 p.m.

