Titles are won and the idea behind the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic is for all teams involved to have fun playing at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Some games can be gut-wrenching, heart-breaking or both. The 2018 version of the LHSAA’s football championships showed a trend that throws some shade on the time-honored cliché, “Defense wins championships.”
The winning teams averaged 44.33 points. The scoring surges reached a fever pitch Friday night when University High beat St. Thomas More 55-46 to win the Division II select title, followed by Eunice’s 59-47 victory over Sterlington in the 3A game.
It ended Saturday in a thriller as Zachary scored the lowest number of points in a 27-24 victory over No. 1 West Monroe.
So is all this offense a bad thing? Not at all. Though I do believe that defense can win championships, I never underestimate the power that an explosive offense displays.
Providing the ultimate stage for Louisiana’s top athletes to display their skills helped jump-start the Prep Classic back in 1981. The offense put plenty of players on display in 2018. Makes you wonder what 2019 will bring.
Happy returns
It was a great weekend for Tangipahoa Parish and the city of Eunice. Kentwood in Class 1A and Amite in 2A won titles on back-to-back days to make Tangipahoa proud.
The title was Amite’s first since 2004 and comes after 3A runner-up finishes in 2011, 2014 and 2016. Kentwood won its second 1A title in four years.
Eunice came out in force for the school’s first title-game appearance in 20 years. Eunice coach Paul Trosclair is a cancer survivor and his 235th career victory was the Bobcats’ 59-47 shootout win over Sterlington. Now Trosclair has a title, too.
On an added note, Eunice won its first title since beating Jennings 16-13 in the 1982 title game that was part of the second Prep Classic. Zachary assistant coach Chris Carrier, a former LSU standout, played on that 1982 team.
Saturday surprise
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine took the microphone at halftime of the Class 4A title game between Edna Karr and Warren Easton in order to honor LHSAA Marketing Director Mitch Small.
Small is retiring at the end of the 2018-19 sports year after spending 28 years with the LHSAA. Though his name may not be a familiar one, his voice is one fans Prep Classic fans know. Small has done the introductions and postgame awards at the Prep Classic for more than 25 years.
All together now?
Just before leaving the postgame news conference Saturday, John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis thanked Small for his years of work with the LHSAA and said the Prep Classic is an event that makes memories that last a lifetime for teenagers.
Curtis offered a diplomatic response when asked if he was in favor or against Teurlings Catholic Principal Mike Boyer’s proposals that would take select title games out of the Superdome. The idea of playing select title games at a college site near the highest seed’s school is designed to save money for the schools and LHSAA.
“I understand where people who like that idea are coming from,” Curtis said. “No one wants to play a title game at noon. There are costs that go with putting on an event like this. I hope a compromise is out there somewhere.”