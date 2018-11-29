University High's Christian Harris provided a major recruiting shift Wednesday night by decommitting from Texas A&M and then committing to Alabama.
On a tweet that included the hashtag Roll Tide, Harris attached a statement:
“I would like start off by saying thank you to the Texas A&M staff for all the support during my recruiting process. There is no love lost for the Aggie family and I am forever grateful for the relationships that I’ve built with them. After much thought and consideration, I have made the decision to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Alabama. My recruitment is officially closed and my focus will be on winning another state championship with my brothers at U-High.”
Harris committed to A&M over the summer weeks before his senior season. His official visit to Alabama was last weekend when the Crimson Tide hosted Auburn for the Iron Bowl.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Harris is rated as the nation’s No. 9 inside linebacker prospect by 247sports. Alabama already has two Baton Rouge linebackers on its roster in former U-High/IMG standout Dylan Moses and former Southern Lab standout Chris Allen.
Harris is the top receiver for the Cubs (12-0), who face St. Thomas More in the Division II title game next week. He also plays defense and returns kicks.
Another top player in the area, Zachary defensive back Tyler Judson, decommitted from Ole Miss earlier in the week.
Coaching changes
Broadmoor and Glen Oaks are seek football coaches. Elliott Wilkins, a former Broadmoor player, was the Bucs’ head coach for four seasons. Broadmoor finished 1-9 this fall in Class 5A. The school will drop to 4A in 2019-20.
Former Southern University assistant coach Jack Phillips served as head coach at GOHS for three years. The Class 3A Panthers finished 0-10 this fall.
Broadmoor is accepting applications for it’s football coach. All applicants should visit www.EBRschools.org to apply.
Contact Broadmoor athletic director Rusty Price at RPrice@ebrschools.org or principal Stacy Bradford at SBradford2@ebrschools.org for additional information.
Glen Oaks also is accepting applications for its football job. Applicants should visit www.EBRschools.org to apply. Contact GOHS athletic director Alicia Dedeaux at ABrooks1@ebrschools.org or principal Edward Hunter at Ehunter@ebrschools.org for details.