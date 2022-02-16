The 2020-21 sports year included some major milestones for the East Iberville sports program. It started in the fall with the school’s first appearance in the Class 1A football semifinals.
Next came Class 1A girls basketball title in March and runner-up finish in 1A outdoor girls track in May.
Jumps specialist Genesis Jackson added to the list of accomplishments when she signed a track scholarship with TCU Wednesday afternoon.
“This is the biggest scholarship signing East Iberville has ever had,” EIHS girls basketball/track coach Mark Temple said. “We have not had an athlete sign with a Power 5 school before. Genesis deserves this … she works very hard.”
Jackson picked TCU over Tennessee during her signing ceremony held at the school.
“It was a family-filled environment there when I visited and both of my coaches (school, track club) were OK with it and the other decisions I made,” Jackson said. “Plus, it is kind of close to home and I like that.”
Jackson will not be competing at the Ochsner/LHSAA Indoor Track meet set for Saturday at LSU. But Jackson has hardly been idle during the indoor season. She is competing for an out-of-state track club and hopes to reach 40 feet in her specialty, the triple jump, before her indoor season ends.
Jackson won the Class 1A triple jump outdoors with a leap of 38 feet, 4 ¾ inches. She also won the long jump in 17-9.
“I really like outdoor track better,” Jackson said. “I feel like it gives me more of a chance to stretch my legs out And I love competing for my school.
“I’ve got some pretty high goals, like going 42 feet in the triple jump. I can’t wait to get outdoor season started.”