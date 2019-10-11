After a tight first three quarters, the Parkview Eagles scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, giving the Eagles their second district victory 34-6 over the West Feliciana Saints.
“Our defense played lights out, we played assignment sound against the option and I thought our guys did a great job of that,” Parkview coach Stefan Lefors said. “It took us awhile to get going offensively, penalties killed us but we came alive in the second half and pulled away.”
Parkview quarterback Mitch Mula accounted for all four offensive touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 passing) and running back CJ Golden toted the ball 22 times for 78 yards with a receiving touchdown.
West Feliciana (1-6, 1-2 district 3A) struggled on offense, specifically catching the ball with six dropped passes.
“... the momentum bug got on us there in the fourth quarter and it just steamrolled us through, we had a hard time bouncing back,” West Feliciana coach Robb Odom said.
Special teams was also an issue for both teams as rain prior to the game made for a wet field causing low and high snaps on punts. The Saints muffed two critical punts in their own territory.
“We don’t make excuses about it, we’re going to go back and try to get better at it, special teams is way bigger than just a third of the game, you have to be really good on special teams to win,” Odom said.
The Eagles (4-2, 2-1 district 3A) moved quickly on their first drive, as Mula completed a pass to receiver Christian Williams for 22 yards and then scrambled for 15 yards, putting Parkview in the red zone. Mula scramble again from 3 yards out putting Parkview up front 6-0 after a failed two-point conversion with 8:05 left in the first quarter.
The Saints marched down the field from the Eagle 40-yard line and were able to capitalize on a bad Parkview punt snap as quarterback Bennett Clement snuck into the endzone for a 1-yard touchdown run, evening the score at 6-6 with 1:27 to go in the first quarter.
West Feliciana fumbled in its own territory on the first drive of the second half on a punt, giving the Eagles the ball deep in Saints territory, but West Feliciana forced four incomplete passes in a row forcing a turnover on downs.
Scoring resumed late in the thirrd quarter after another long drive by Parkview ended in a short 1-yard QB sneak by Mula, giving the Eagles a 13-6 lead in the third quarter.
Good field position gave the Eagles great opportunities to score in the fourth quarter, starting with West Feliciana’s Bennett fumbling the snap on the Saints' own 15-yard line. Mula converted again with another keeper this time to the right corner of the endzone giving Parkview a 14-point lead with 11:12 to go in the 4th.
Mula completed a screen pass to Golden who found a wide open lane down the left sideline running into the endzone untouched for 37 yards giving the Eagles a 27-6 lead with 5:50 to go in the fourth quarter effectively putting the game out of reach for West Feliciana.