Sometimes, a simple explanation can get a game-winning point across. That is exactly what happened after Madison Prep took the lead in the third quarter.
“I don’t remember whether I called a timeout, but I told them … we have to get stops and we have to score, that is the only we can win,” Wossman coach Otis Robinson said.
From there, a 25-8 scoring surge over the final 12-plus minutes powered second-seeded Wossman to a 57-40 victory over reigning champion Madison Prep in the Class 3A title game at the LHSAA nonselect girls basketball tournament on Saturday in Hammond.
Sophomore Danaya Ross scored a game-high 24 points and had 13 rebounds for Wossman (28-5), which won its first LHSAA girls title 1994. It was the Wildcats’ first tourney berth since 1996.
Freshman Ramiah Augurson scored nine of her 11 points in the second half. Augurson's first basket put Wossman ahead for good at 34-32 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.
Allasia Washington led Madison prep with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while and Kaylan Jack added 11 points. Laila Robinson recorded a game-high 16 points for MPA.
“We did not follow the blueprint,” Madison Prep coach Dwayne Hayes said. “If we had it might have been a different outcome. We came up short.
“It could have gone in either direction at that point (of the third quarter). Sometimes, you have a night where it is your night and other times it just does not go in your direction.”
Neither team shot well, but the fourth-seeded Chargers (21-12) had perhaps the worst night imaginable. MPA shot 18.2% (14 of 77) for the game. By comparison, Wossman made 29.9% of its shots (20 of 67).
The Chargers trailed 39-34 after three quarters and were certainly within striking distance. But MPA was 2 of 14 from the field in the final quarter and did not score during the final four minutes.
Both teams started the game fast, combining for 74 possessions during the eight-minute first quarter. Though she often plays a post position for the Wildcats, Ross used her hall-handling skills deftly to score 12 first-quarter points.
Wossman led 20-13 after one quarter. The Chargers pulled within three at 29-26 by halftime with Jack scoring seven straight points to close out the half.
A layup by Washington gave Madison Prep a 30-29 lead with 6:40 to go in the third quarter. A jumper by Jack made it 32-29 a minute and a half later.
Wossman finished the quarter on a 10-2 run. Ross and Anyra Wilson scored the final two baskets of the third quarter.
“It actually was a great season,” Jack said. “We learned a lot through this year. We came out (tonight) and fell short. I am proud of myself and my team.”