ST FRANCISVILLE — Brusly High School came out firing on all cylinders Friday on a short week, but West Feliciana fought down to the wire Friday in the Panthers' 24-21 victory.
After suffering a tough loss to Madison Prep on Sunday, Brusly (2-1, 1-1) put up three quick scores to take a 21-0 in the first quarter.
West Feliciana didn’t back down and clawed back into the game and had a chance to win with less than two minutes left in the game until Wyatt Berthelot intercepted Bennett Clement’s pass to seal the three-point win for Brusly at Saints’ Stadium.
How it was won
It looked like Brusly’s night early on. On the second play from scrimmage, Josh Westly broke loose down the left sideline for a 53-yard touchdown. Brusly quickly tacked on two more TDs thanks to runs of 11 and 8 yards from Sammy Daquano in the first quarter that put West Feliciana in the three-touchdown hole.
West Feliciana’s defense settled down and held the Panthers offense to three points for the rest of the game, while the Saints slowly crept back in the game.
Jeremy Fowler Jr. put West Feliciana on the board in the third quarter thanks to a blocked punt that he recovered in the end zone.
The Saints scored two minutes later on a reverse that Elijah Clyde took 56 yards for a score.
Brusly went up 24-14 with 5:01 remaining on Jared Tisdale’s 27-yard field goal.
West Feliciana responded with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Clement to Nyjal Kelly on third-and-goal from the 16.
Player of the game
Josh Westly, Brusly
Westly built off the success early in the game, finishing with 197 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown. He carried the ball 11 times for 131 yards and a touchdown in the first half. He added two receptions for 14 yards.
They said it
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler
"We had a short week after playing on Sunday and hats off to the coaches. They had a really good game plan coming into this and we found a way to jump out on a really good football team, an undefeated football team.
"They looked really good on film, and they are a really good football team. We have to get better and mature as a team. That’s the next step to take. When you do jump out like that, how do you finish it off? I’m proud of our guys. Even when things weren’t going our way in the second half and it felt like everything was going their way. These guys found a way to stay calm and in the game and really make some big stops and pick up some first downs."
West Feliciana coach Hudson Fuller
"We made a lot of mistakes early. We kind of had to work up from them. I never felt like we were out of it at any point. I’m really proud of our players the way they battled. There’s going to be a lot of things for us to learn from this game. I look forward to seeing our players grow in the future.
Notable
- West Feliciana was stopped twice on fourth down forcing turnover on downs. Brusly was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead.
- Penalties were prevalent for both teams. Brusly committed 12 penalties for 78 yards, while West Feliciana committed 10 penalties for 95 yards.