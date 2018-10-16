Big games and a playoff atmosphere are not limited to football and Friday nights.
Like his football counterparts, St. Michael volleyball coach Rob Smith said he believes making a marquee matchup as normal as possible is crucial.
But it won’t be easy. The Warriors (25-3, 6-0) travel to play rival Parkview Baptist (17-7, 5-1) for a pivotal Division III, District 6 contest. Another notable showdown — Lee (28-3, 10-0) at Live Oak (18-9, 10-1) in Division II, District 4 — is also part of Wednesday’s busy local schedule.
Varsity action is set for 6 p.m. at both sites.
“Whenever we play (Parkview), it is always crazy,” Smith said. "The gym will be packed and it is like being in a playoff game. We’ve already played them twice, so this is the rubber match for the regular season. With all that said, we need to remember, it is just another game and try and come in and execute like we always do.”
The Warriors have the area’s top player in senior Amber Igiede, a 6-foot-2 Hawaii commitment, who has 435 kills and a .576 hitting percentage.
“I think we are a little more balanced and can attack teams several ways,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “With that said, if I had a weapon like Amber I would use her ever chance I had. We know we can’t stop her, (but) hopefully we can limit some of things they do with her.”
Seniors Audrey Greely (157 kills) and Korie Peyton (155 kills) lead Parkview attack that also has sophomores Taylor Daugherty (485 assists) and Madison Cassidey (157 kills) in key roles. Parkview beat St. Michael at the Dutchtown tournament. St. Michael won in the first round of district play at home.
Lee coach Michelle Haynes has the same philosophy as Smith. Haynes points to the Patriots’ win over Live Oak in the first round of Division II, District 4 play as an example, noting that both teams came out “too tight.”
“I just want us to play like we’re capable of,” Haynes said. “This is a big game, but I don’t want them to put extra pressure on themselves. They just need to relax and play. At this point in the season, those butterflies should be gone.”
Reghan Daniel and Diamond Holliday lead Lee, while Oliva Betts Jaime Elenbaar are among the players to watch for Live Oak. Like Haynes, Live Oak coach Chastity Sims is stressing a faster start than her team had in a first-round loss.
“We are excited and I feel like we’re ready. We can’t afford to fall behind,” Sims said. “We have to be able to do different things than we did the last time to counteract the way they block. We need to go down the line or find a different angle.”