SULPHUR — The second-seeded Doyle Tigers scored early and played solid defense in taking a 5-2 victory over No. 3 Welsh in a Class 2A semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Tournament on Wednesday at McMurry Park.
The win advances Doyle (31-11) to face Kinder in the Class 2A championship game on at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Doyle's Mason Davis opened the game with a single. Cade Watts and Braden Keen followed with a walk and single to load the bases. Consecutive walks by Alec Iguess scored Mason Davis and Cade Watts for an early 2-0 lead.
Andrew Yuratich then knocked in Tyson Stewart for a 3-0 lead.
“I told our guys pregame the first team that could settle in and play capable like we did all year and get the nerves out of them will win this ball game,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “Our bats woke up early and got a few runs. Any time you can score a few runs early and in an environment of this nature, it’s hard for the other team to respond and when we went up three runs as it was big start to the game.”
Doyle’s offense kept going in the second inning with Davis doubling. Stewart got his second RBI when he drove in Davis to take a 4-0 lead after two innings.
Yuratich continued to shut down the Welsh batters in the fourth inning and the offense tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth when Keen knocked in Logan Turner on an RBI-single.
The Greyhounds offense started off fast in the top of the sixth when Ryan McKenzie reached base on a single. Parker Primeaux followed with a blast over the left field fence to cut the Tigers lead to 5-2.
Doyle was led on offense by Davis who went 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Yuratich pitched a complete game, had six strikeouts, and went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
“Andrew pitched out of three jams,” Beatty said. “He’s a competitor, never gives up, and gets up their and just delivers big pitch after big pitch. Andrew threw a heck of a game and got us to play one more game as he was a complete battler on the mound and never got rattled.”
Welsh’s offense was led by Benoit who went 3-for-4.