When fall seasons come to an end, The Advocate’s time to collect all-district teams from the Baton Rouge area for volleyball and football begins.
Several schools have already submitted all-district volleyball teams. The deadline to submit all-district volleyball teams is Dec. 5. The deadline to submit all-district football teams is Dec. 9.
Teams should be emailed to rfambrough@theadvocate.com. Please call (225) 388-0142 and leave a message if there are any questions.
Also, football coaches wishing to submit area nominations for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s all-state football teams should submit full season statistics, along with the player’s height, weight, grade and position by Dec. 12. Nominees must be first-team all-district selections and can only be nominated at their all-district position.
All-Metro meetings
Parkview Baptist is the site of the All-Metro volleyball selection meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
Coaches should bring at least 15 copies of each nomination form for every player you nominated for All-Metro. If you cannot attend the meeting, send nomination form(s) to PBS coach Becky Madden no later than noon Tuesday. Call Madden at 225-291-2500, Ext. 120, with any questions. Send email to becky.madden@parkviewbaptist.com
• St. Michael will host the All-Metro cross country meeting for local/area coaches at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Room 1 at the school.
Contact SMHS coach Neil Borel at nborel.smhsbr.org with questions or to submit nominations.
Alumni report
Former Catholic High football and baseball player Ben Braymer has been added to the 40-man roster of the Washington Nationals for the 2020 season.
The former LSU Eunice/Auburn pitcher was a football and baseball standout for the Bears.
• Texas defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, the former Madison Prep and Southern Lab football standout, has been selected to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl All-Star game.
Heartfelt thank you
Tara High football coach Terry Washington wants to thank all the colleagues and friends for their calls, texts and prayers following the Nov. 21 death of his wife Joaquina Miller Washington.
“It means the world to me and my family,” Washington said. “Very difficult time right now. She was my rock.”
Prep notables
Central Private seeks a baseball coach for the spring season.
Contact Gary Duhe at (225) 939-9986 for additional information or send email to gduhe@centralprivate.org.
• Broadmoor’s Malayan Duncan, Aniya Flowers of Northeast, Scotlandville LeLiani Lewis and McKeeler Lanieux of Istrouma also were part of the all-tournament team selected at the East Baton Rouge Parish Girls Basketball tournament held last week at Zachary.
