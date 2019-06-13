To the victors often go the spoils of success. However, Brusly High School pitcher Mary-Cathryn Comeaux humbly offers a different perspective.
“Class 3A had such an awesome group of players and teams this year,” Comeaux said. “We knew coming into the season that we had a shot at winning a title, but that it would take everything we had to do it. I knew it would take everything I had, so to be recognized in 3A is amazing.”
Comeaux was selected as the Outstanding Player on the Class 3A All-State softball team selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. She shares top billing on the 3A baseball/softball teams with Sterlington’s Trey Rugg, the Outstanding Player on the baseball squad.
Wayne Stein of St. Charles Catholic and Becky Lambert of Archbishop Hannan claimed the Coach of the Year honors on the teams selected by a panel of writers from across the state.
Comeaux, the Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player of the Year, led the Panthers to their first 3A softball since 2013. She finished 25-1 in the circle with a 0.558 earned run average and 288 strikeouts. The Southeastern Louisiana signee also batted .500 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs.
Rugg closed his career by leading the Panthers to a state championship. On the mound, he held a 1.15 ERA and struck out 90 over 97 ⅓ innings. At the plate, he registered a team-leading .389 batting average with 36 RBIs and eight home runs.
Stein led St. Charles to its first LHSAA baseball title after six runner-up finishes. The Comets won 17 of their final 19 games and finished 31-8.
LSWA CLASS 3A CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Kaile Levatino St. Charles Jr. 9-3
P Trey Rugg Sterlington Sr. 14-1
P Dylan Carmourche University Jr. 11-2
P Avery Davis South Beauregard Sr. 8-2
C Coedy Fonseca De La Salle Sr. .404
IF Robby Gilbert St. Charles Sr. .402
IF Seaver Sheets Sterlington So. .369
IF Jacob Burke University Sr. .373
IF Zeph Hoffpauir Berwick Sr. .354
OF Nick Lorio St. Charles Sr. .333
OF Mitchell Sanford Berwick Sr. .434
OF Matt Domingues Erath Sr. .468
UT Hunter Wriborg Iota Sr. 9-1
UT Shaun Todd Jena Sr. 6-2
UT Braden Hough Sterlington Jr. .359
UT Brenden Jeane-Moody Iowa Sr. 9-4
UT Cory Cook De La Salle Sr. .352
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: TREY RUGG, STERLINGTON
COACH OF THE YEAR: WAYNE STEIN, ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC
Honorable mention
Caleb St. Martin, St. Charles; J.T. Peloquin, St. Louis; Cole Shamburg, Loyola; Lance Wade, University; Tyler Steib, St. James; Alec Mahler, St. James; Reid Perkins, Patterson; Seth Canty, Berwick; Chad LaGrange, Berwick; Adam Tubbs, Sterlington; Lance Wade, University; Brandon Noel, Erath; Charles Keith, South Beauregard; Mitchell Lege, Iota,; Chance Lyon, Loyola; Reece Brooks, Sterlington; Trelon Jones, Jena; Blade Chesne, Avoyelles; Barrett Keane, Jena; Dylan Jimenez, South Beauregard; Tyler Darbonne, Eunice; Grant Fontenot, Eunice; Davis Johnson, Sterlington; Leland Broussard, South Beauregard; Brock Slaton, University; Barreyy Hover, Berwick; Trae Rambin, Iota; Andrew Ashby, Iota; Austin Phillips, Eunice; Garrett Becker, North Vermilion; Chase Fisher, South Beauregard; Kade Germany, North Webster; Hayden Durke, North Vermilion.
SOFTBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Whitney Tate Caldwell Parish Sr. 12-1
P Alex Clesi Hannan Jr. 15-4
P Mary-Cathryn Comeaux Brusly Sr. 25-1
P Madisyn Fruge Church Point Fr. 14-6
C Gentry Spinks Hannan So. .477
IF Victoria Abrams Caldwell Parish Sr. .505
IF Anna Hunt Caldwell Parish Sr. .500
IF Taylor Edwards De La Salle Sr. .706
IF Alexa Poche Haynes Academy Jr. .525
OF Jaclyn Deason South Beauregard Sr. .540
OF Brooke St. Pierre St. Charles Sr. .510
OF Angel Bradford Brusly Sr. .552
UT Kiri Parker St. James Sr. .603
UT Alexis Dale Hannan So. .563
UT Myka Lester Westlake Sr. .520
UT Carina Chargois Kaplan So. 20-6
UT Karina Simpkins South Beauregard Sr. 20-4
OUSTANDING PLAYER: MARY-CATHRYN COMEAUX, BRUSLY
COACH OF THE YEAR: BECKY LAMBERT, HANNAN
Honorable mention
Rachel Wisecarver, Sterlington; Hannah Jerkins, Sterlington; Lesley Lebleu, Iowa; Alyssa Gray, Berwick; Madison Carline, Berwick; Morgan Eaves, South Beauregard; Brittney Turner, Albany; Kameryn Adkins, Brusly; Saylor Young, Brusly; Katelyn Courville, St. Louis; Nella LaGrange, Crowley; Phobee Spell, Crowley; Sckylier Baronet, Crowley; Jocelyn Marceaux, Crowley; Rani Meaux, North Vermilion; Abigail Lopez, North Vermilion; Brittney Primeaux, North Vermilion; Ainsley Constantine, North Vermilion; Cera Blanchard, De La Salle; Alyssa Gremillion Avoyelles; Kaela Mullins, Sterlington; Tori Shirley, Jena; Ana Alexander, Iowa; Mikah Ortiz, Berwick; Britt Bourgoyne, Brusly; Meryl Guidry, Kaplan; Hailee Doucet, Church Point; Taizja Jones, Church Point; Tamia Brown, Jena; Sedrianna Wilson, Jena; Lauryn Packard, Kaplan; Hannah Derouen, St. Louis.